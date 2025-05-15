The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 15, 2025: Taylor learns about Liam

Liam wants to think about the good times with Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 15, 2025.

We begin today with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) sharing a hug. Liam tells her that he’s never going to be far away from her because “love sticks around.” She vows that she’s not giving up hope for a treatment, but Liam doesn’t look so sure. He says that for now, the mass on his brain is still there, and she promises to be there for him every step of the way.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) knows that if Liam is with Hope, she’s probably “really going through it” if she’s trying to hide it from him. Steffy wonders if she did the right thing by telling her, but Finn (Tanner Novlan) reassures her that she did the right thing. Steffy knows there are so many people who love him and would want to support him. Finn says they will need that support when his condition gets worse, which only makes her more concerned. He says Liam is focused on living and not dying, and that’s why he admires him. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in and sees that Steffy is upset. She wants to know what’s going on.

At Forrester Creations, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is in the office, but he’s distracted by his thoughts of Hope. Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) walks in and says she only needs one guess about where Carter’s mind is. She knows he’s thinking about Hope. Carter asks Daphne if she needs him for something, but work is the last thing she wants to talk about. Daphne says she’s “stressed” because she needs to find another place. She’s also worried that he’s setting himself up for a fall because of Hope.

Taylor sits down and wants to know what’s going on. She asks Finn if it’s the kids or Luna, and when Steffy says Luna showed up unexpectedly, Finn says he made it clear that she’s not welcome. Steffy changes the subject and asks why she’s there. Taylor says she knows her daughter and knows something is wrong. Steffy, near tears, says she promised she wouldn’t say anything. Steffy looks at Finn, who supports her in telling her mother about what’s going on. “It’s Liam,” she says.

Hope says Liam isn’t going anywhere. As soon as he says he’s not planning on it, he suffers an attack that makes him stumble.

Daphne says she talked with some people at the company about Hope’s past with men. Carter says he’s no saint either, given how he was with Quinn. Daphne brushes it off, saying that he had barely started his relationship with Hope when the coup happened. Maybe he didn’t feel what he thought he was feeling.

Taylor can’t believe the news about Liam. Finn says Steffy has been amazing. Steffy says that’s why Liam is staying with them. Taylor asks about treatments and special drug trials. Finn points out that he has the best medical team available, but they’re still working on finding something to do. Steffy says Liam wants to be there for his girls, and it breaks Taylor’s heart knowing what he’s facing.

Liam apologizes for scaring Hope. He says he’s ok, but he tells her about the dizzy spells he’s having and the sharp pains that come every now and then. She wants to take him to the hospital, but he wants to stay there with her because she’s “the best medicine” for him. Her love means the world to him, and he wants to be there and think about the good times they’ve had.

Taylor can’t believe the “cruel” diagnosis for someone so young like Liam. She asks if Grace is certain there’s no option to help Liam. Steffy reminds her mother she can’t say anything, but Taylor wonders if keeping it a secret is a good idea. Steffy says she went behind Liam’s back to tell Hope. She needed to know.

Daphne says that Hope will ultimately end up with Liam, but Carter says Daphne thinks she knows Hope, but she’s wrong. He believes in Hope, and he believes in their future together. He walks from the office, leaving her alone.

Liam says he’s been using a “life hack” to help him get through the day. He thinks about all of the memories and the laughter and the love that comes from their time together. When he gets scared, he leans into his memories and it helps him. He suggests she try it with him.

Taylor thinks Steffy did the right thing by telling Hope. She asks how Hope took it, and Steffy says she was shocked at the idea of losing Liam. Steffy has been thinking about how she and Hope will have to tell their girls about losing their father. Taylor promises to be there for her and Hope.

Liam wants to take a walk down memory lane, and she says if it makes her happy, then she doesn’t want anything else. We see a montage of their best moments together, from first kisses to conversation hearts to his proposal and their wedding. He laughs as he thinks about how everything they went through gives him an appreciation for what they had. Carter walks up in time to hear Liam tell her that she has a future with Carter. He smiles, but then he hears Hope telling him that she wants to be with Liam and she wants their little family back. He’s devastated.