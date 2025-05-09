The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 9, 2025 'I don't know how to say goodbye'

Steffy consoles Hope while Luna plots to get Finn back in her life in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 8, 2025.

We begin today with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) telling Hope (Annika Noelle) that Liam (Scott Clifton) is dying. Hope wonders if Steffy is lying about it, but Steffy says she would never lie about something like this, especially because of their girls. She says Liam isn’t going to be there; it’s “really bad” and Liam is dying.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) asks Liam how he’s doing. Liam admits he’s processing it, and Finn says it still doesn’t feel real. Liam says it’s hard to think about because he has good moments, but he still has so much to do. Finn orders him not to overdo it, “doctor’s orders.” Liam goes to stand up but gets dizzy, and Finn rushes to help him.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) walks into an empty Il Giardino to see Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who says that Deacon isn’t there. Sheila assures Luna that she’s working on getting Deacon to accept her. Luna misses her grandmother and wishes she didn’t have to sneak around. She’s been trying to process everything, and there’s nothing she wants more than a relationship with her father. Sheila asks if she’s heard from Finn at all. Luna says it’s “unfair” and hard not to feel rejected. “I need a place in my father’s life,” she says.

Finn checks Liam’s vitals, asking how often he’s been having the dizzy spells. They’re coming more frequently now, Liam says. Finn says his symptoms are common in people with his condition. Liam wonders why they can’t just cut the mass out, but Finn says there’s no surgery possible for it.

Hope doesn’t understand why Steffy is saying this to her, thinking it’s all a mistake. When she moves to call Liam, Steffy stops her. “We have to face this together,” she says, because their daughters are about to lose their father.

Luna tells Sheila that they’re very similar. Sheila says she knows she’s changed, and she knows Luna has changed, too. She’s remorseful. Luna knows she deserves to be in prison, but she can’t help that Bill took pity on her and now she’s a pariah. All she wants is to have a relationship with Finn. Sheila notes that Finn hasn’t accepted her, but Luna is quick to blame Steffy for keeping her away from her father.

Finn asks what Liam’s plan is. Liam says he’s going to cross his fingers and hope for more time with his daughters. Finn says that’s what he and Steffy want that too, and they’re still looking for more options. He pledges to be there with Liam every step of the way, but he says he’s going to need more emotional support, and he urges him to let his family know. Finn understands not telling Kelly and Beth, but he asks about Bill and his brothers, who would want to be there for him. Like Hope.

Hope doesn’t want this to be real. She doesn’t know what to do, and Steffy understands her reaction because she felt that way too. She feels bad for dumping this on her, but Hope needed to know. Steffy explains that she found out when Liam found out. She says she found him at Bill’s house, unconscious, and then he went to the hospital. She takes Hope through the whole story, and Hope is shocked that she didn’t know anything about it. When Steffy says he was healing, until they discovered the tumor. Hope wants to know what the next steps are. Steffy says there’s nothing that can be done, which is devastating to Hope.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna says she’s tried to apologize to Steffy, who refuses to see her as anything but a monster. Sheila has tried to say the same thing, but Finn will always be loyal to Steffy. Luna says she’s done playing games. She gets up and says she’s going to see her dad.

Finn says it’s a huge burden, but Liam says he’s not alone with everyone around him. Finn says he needs to give everyone a chance to be part of this journey, or else they will feel the opposite of how Liam wants them to feel. Liam can’t stand not having control of anything, so he wants to control the circumstances around his death, and right now, he doesn’t want anyone to know he’s dying.

Steffy says Liam has one of the best neuro teams in the country, and they don’t have any options for him. Hope sinks into a chair and wants to know why she’s only finding out about it now. She wants to know why Liam didn’t tell her, and when Steffy says Liam doesn’t want anyone to know, Hope despairs, knowing that he doesn’t want her to know. Steffy says he doesn’t want the girls to know, either. Hope can’t understand why Liam is the one to deal with this. Steffy says Liam doesn’t know she’s there. It means a lot to Hope that Steffy confided in her. The two women share a moment in their grief.

Finn is on the phone about a clinic in Germany. He’s still looking for options. When Luna walks in, he ends the call and he demands to know what she’s doing there. Luna says Steffy’s car wasn’t there, so she thought it would be ok if she stopped by. Luna knows he’s busy, but she misses him and wants time with him.

Liam is at Il Giardino for lunch. He sends a text to Bill to see if he can meet him. Bill’s response is instant, and he’s on his way. While he waits, Liam looks at pictures of Hope, Steffy, Beth and Kelly.

Steffy says Liam is special to them, and that’s why she felt Hope needed to know. She begged Liam to tell her, but he’s coping with the news his own way. Hope is grateful that she shared the news with her and she’s not surprised that Liam is trying to make everyone else feel better.

When Hope says he’s the best dad, she breaks down about their daughters, and Steffy completely understands because she felt that way, too. Hope says she knew something was wrong, but Liam started changing the subject. She realizes that Liam was trying to say goodbye. She wants to know what they do about Beth and Kelly. Steffy doesn’t know, either. Hope knows their daughters are going to need each other. She doesn’t know how to say goodbye to him. When she thanks Steffy for telling her, Steffy pulls Hope into a hug as they weep.