The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 7, 2025: Steffy tells Hope about Liam

Steffy gives Hope the horrible news about Liam’s condition in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 7, 2025.

We begin today at Brooke’s house, where Hope (Annika Noelle) is concerned about Liam (Scott Clifton) and she knows he’s not telling her something. He keeps hearing Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) voice in his head, saying Hope needs to know.

In Malibu, Finn (Tanner Novlan) says Steffy did the right thing by pushing Liam to talk to Hope. Steffy says she’d want to know if the situation were reversed, and she says he needs to talk to her.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) shows up at Il Giardino to see Deacon (Sean Kanan). He’s worried about Hope, and he’s worried that she’s going to let Carter back into her life.

At Forrester Creations, Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) says that some romances last forever, but his relationship with Hope has come and gone, even though he can’t admit it yet.

Deacon says he’s not a fan of Carter after what he did, but Brooke reminds him that Hope dumped Carter. Deacon is nonplused, noting that Carter did betray her. Deacon feels bad about his role (or lack thereof) in Hope’s childhood, and he knows that Carter is following in his footsteps in a way. He doesn’t like seeing it.

Daphne says that their emotions get confused sometimes, and maybe Carter feels responsible for Hope losing her job. Carter says he is responsible because he thought she was going to get her job back. Daphne says it’s time for Carter to let go and start living his life.

Steffy still can’t process that Liam has a brain tumor, and yet all he’s doing is trying to help take care of everyone around him.

Hope says she’s a good listener and says she’s there if he needs her. Liam says she’s his “rock” and she hopes nothing would ever change that. Liam says he’d love to talk to her about spending more time with Beth, and Hope thinks it’s a great idea because Beth adores her father. Liam says it means a lot to her. Hope wonders if there’s something else he needs to talk about, like the real reason he’s staying at Steffy’s house.

Liam sits down as Hope wonders why Liam didn’t want to stay at Bill’s house. Liam says he mentioned it to Steffy. Hope wonders if Finn is ok with their arrangement, and Liam says he was “pushing for it” and calls him a “saint.” He says he’s going to “move on soon,” and that only makes Hope wonder what’s really going on.

Deacon says that as Hope’s parents, they need to be on the same page, and it sounds like Brooke is pushing for Carter. He points out that he broke her heart once already and wonders if Hope loves him too. Deacon mentions “the French chick,” but Brooke says there’s only one woman for Carter: Hope.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter admits he has been struggling and he says that he wishes Hope was there.

Now alone, Hope looks back at some family photos.

Steffy says Liam has been gone for a while and thinks she should text him. Liam walks in and Finn asks if he’s ok. Liam says he saw Hope, but he didn’t tell her what’s going on.

Brooke hopes Deacon didn’t “lose it” with Carter while he was at her house. Deacon says he didn’t, but he told Carter to stay away from Hope. Brooke doesn’t think Hope wants him to give up on her. She knows Deacon wants to be supportive, so she tells him to be supportive of the man she wants in her life. Deacon wonders what happens if that man is Liam, not Carter.

Liam says he’s not ready to talk to her. Finn says he needs to consider Hope’s feelings. Steffy says he can’t hurt Hope that way, noting that she and Hope love him so much, and she begs him not to keep her in the dark. Liam says he gets how they feel, but he doesn’t want his death to take over everyone’s lives. Liam would rather use his time by lifting people up instead of making people sad. “Grieving can wait until after I’m gone,” he says. Once he leaves, Steffy says she’s going to go tell Hope the truth.

Hope is still looking at pictures of Liam when she gets a call from Carter. He wanted to hear her voice. He’s at work, and he wishes she was there. Hope misses work, too. Carter says he won’t rest until she and her line are back at the company. He’s going to keep talking to Ridge about getting her to come back where she belongs, and that includes in his bed in the morning.

Brooke is surprised to hear Liam’s name come up. Deacon says he’s a good man, but Brooke points out that he hasn’t always felt that way about him. He now thinks he could be the best thing for Hope.

Liam returns and asks Finn where Steffy is. Finn says Steffy is just looking out for him, and she’s there for him. He says Hope would be, too, if he let her. Finn points out that the symptoms are going to get worse, and even though they’re going to fight this battle together, it’s going to be hard to hide. Finn says Hope is going to be upset if she can’t be by his side through this. Liam understands, but for now, he has to keep this a secret.

Steffy walks into a side door instead of the front door, catching Hope off guard. Hope asks if she’s there to talk about welcoming her back to the company, but Steffy says it’s not about business. Steffy asks if they’re alone. She gets emotional, which makes Hope wonder if she’s ok. Steffy says she’s not ok. “It’s about Liam,” she says tearfully. Hope starts to panic. “He’s dying, Hope,” she says. She breaks down into tears as Hope stares at her wordlessly.