The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 10, 2025: Hope reflects on Liam

Hope and Deacon discuss Liam while Steffy and Finn deal with the fallout of Liam’s condition in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 10, 2025.

We begin today’s episode at the hospital, where Liam (Scott Clifton) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) he owes her his life. She says he would have done the same for her, and she reminds him of the time she almost drowned in the tub. He saved her. She says they have always been there for each other and for their daughter.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in and is shocked to see Liam’s condition. Steffy says he almost died from a brain bleed.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is at Il Giardino thinking about his fight with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Hope (Annika Noelle) shows up and asks what’s going on. He knows how she feels about violence, but he says he did what he had to do and “he’s ok.” She’s beyond concerned and demands an explanation. “Carter had it coming,” Deacon says, telling her that no one is going to treat her that way.

Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) calls Carter a good man and says his future is in front of him, ready for him to grab. But he has to move on from Hope. They’re only inches apart, but at the last moment, he pulls away from the almost-kiss. “Whenever you’re ready,” she says. She leaves, giving him time to think.

Hope wants to understand how Deacon got into a fight with Carter. Deacon says Carter had it coming for not sticking up for the woman he loves. Hope says Deacon went too far, and while she’s appreciative of what he did, she’s worried about the consequences of his actions. She doesn’t want to see him in jail. Deacon says that listening to Carter’s excuses makes him realize how much he liked Liam.

Finn checks Liam over. Steffy says Grace (Cassandra Creech) was working on Liam when he came into the ER. Finn asks if Steffy is ok, and Liam says she was with him. Grace walks in and says that she’s been waiting on Liam’s labs, but it’s “touch and go.” Liam says he’d be dead if Steffy hadn’t found him.

Carter is in the office. He finds a press release with Daphne’s picture on it, and it makes him think about Hope and how she believed in him when he needed the support.

Hope appreciates Deacon’s intentions, and Deacon says he told Carter to stay away from Il Giardino. He reminds Hope how she told him that her life went off the rails when her marriage ended.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Grace gives Finn a rundown of his treatment and prognosis. Finn warns Liam not to tough it out if he’s in pain. Finn tells Grace that Liam is Steffy’s ex and the father of her daughter, so he’d like to be looped in. Liam says he doesn’t want anyone to know what happened, especially Beth and Kelly.

Steffy keeps Liam distracted while Finn and Grace talk about his condition. Grace asks if Finn knows about Liam’s previous head injuries and says they hope he’s going to pull through. Liam tells Steffy he doesn’t want to miss Kelly’s father-daughter dance, and Steffy says she knows he’s going to be fine. Liam says he needs his daughters. Steffy says they all need him. Liam says he’s really tired and he asks Steffy to go home and see the girls. Steffy says she will. Grace agrees that he needs rest. Liam thanks Steffy on her way out.

Deacon knows that things weren’t great with Liam and his history with Steffy, but she’s happy with Finn, and now Liam looks a lot different. He understands him more, knowing how Liam loves his daughter. He knows Liam isn’t perfect, but he has a big heart. Hope agrees that Liam is a wonderful man, and she knows she and Beth are lucky to have him in their life.

Now that they’re alone, Liam asks Grace for the truth about how he's really doing.

At home, Finn and Steffy try to piece it all together. They figure out that there was an argument, and Liam fell and hit his head. Kelly gets home and asks if Liam is with her, catching Steffy off guard.

Deacon knows Hope has a lot of history with Liam. Hope wishes things had ended differently, knowing she hurt him a lot. Deacon knows Liam would be there for her, but she says she feels bad because she hasn’t checked in on him. She says she can’t imagine her life without him.

Grace sits down and Liam says if he isn’t going to make it or if he’s going to be incapacitated, he needs to know. Grace says they still need more tests to evaluate where he stands, but they’re hoping for a full recovery. He asks what that means, and she explains that they can’t guarantee anything with a head injury. Liam is grateful to Steffy, Grace and Finn for being there for him. Grace says she knows he has lots of other people in his life who would want to know, but he says he’s trying to protect everyone.

Kelly asks when they’re leaving, but Steffy says something came up. When she asks about the dance, Steffy sits down and says there’s nothing Liam wouldn’t do for Kelly and Beth. Kelly misinterprets her to mean he’ll be there, and she says she can always count on him. Steffy gives Finn a concerned look.