The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 4, 2025: Liam flatlines

Liam’s life is on the line in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 4, 2025.

We wrap up the week with Liam (Scott Clifton) on the floor at Bill’s house, unconscious.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she feels bad for Liam. His mom is gone, and all he has is Bill. She says he’s always going to be an important person in her life.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) towels off and calls to Kelly to rinse off before Liam gets there. He sends Steffy a reminder that Liam is due to stop by in an hour.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) looks over some work stuff on her computer. She adds a note to thank Katie for holding off on the press release about Hope for the Future. She thinks back to Hope (Annika Noelle) getting upset at her for choosing the Forresters over her. Hope said Brooke was never there when she needed her support, and she wanted Brooke to pick her.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Hope that he will do anything for her, and if she needs a place to stay, she can stay there. He has her back.

Ridge doesn't understand why Liam has a relationship with Bill. Steffy says he’s stuck in a toxic place with a man who let a psychopath out of prison. She decides to go talk to Bill to stand up for Liam after he was there for her so many times.

At Bill’s, Liam wakes up and tries to stand up. He manages to get to his feet, but he’s shaky. He looks around and then feels the back of his head and finds blood there. He stumbles outside the front door and passes out again.

Brooke sends Hope a text, asking her to come home.

Deacon knows Hope has problems with Sheila. Hope says “problems” isn’t the right word. Deacon promises to get Hope and Beth set up, and he’s eager to have them there with him. He tells her that what the Forresters did wasn’t right, and he’s going to take care of it.

Finn realizes that Steffy hasn’t texted her back. Kelly walks in and says she’s hungry. She can’t wait to see her dad.

Steffy arrives at Bill’s and finds Liam unconscious on the ground. She’s beside herself.

Hope checks her phone and sees Brooke’s text. Deacon walks back in, complaining that his seafood order is all messed up. He tells her that he’s not surprised Carter stayed at Forrester Creations. Hope thinks they manipulated him, with Ridge always calling him “brother.”

Hope doesn’t think she can trust anyone, or even her own judgment. First Carter, and now her mother. Deacon doesn’t understand why Brooke stayed, but then he realizes it was for Ridge. “She chose him. She chose all of the Forresters over her own daughter.” Hope shows him the text, but she doesn’t know how to respond. Home doesn’t feel like it used to, she says.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge is cleaning up the office when Brooke walks in. She thanks him for keeping her on at Forrester, Carter, too. She says they both love him, and Ridge says he’ll always have a place for her there. When he calls her “Logan,” she smiles. She asks Ridge if they could ever welcome Hope back to the company.

Kelly tells Finn how much she enjoys being with her parents. He says nothing will ever change their love for her.

Steffy calls 911 and gives them the information. He’s breathing, but he’s unconscious. They tell her not to move him until help arrives.

Brooke knows that what Hope did was “out of line.” He says she stole the company, and if she wanted fairness, then she shouldn’t have done what she did. Brooke says Hope thinks everyone betrayed her, including Brooke. She asks for mercy.

Deacon hates seeing Hope hurting so much. She thanks him for his help because she doesn’t know where to turn. She feels like she has lost everything. Deacon knows she’s been through a lot with Carter, Thomas and Liam. He wants her to show herself some grace, and she wonders if she deserves it. She’s been thinking about Liam because her life feels like it has gone off the rails since their marriage ended. She calls him an amazing father to Beth and Kelly.

Kelly tells Finn all about her hikes with Liam. Finn doesn’t know what’s keeping Steffy and Liam.

Steffy follows Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) as Liam is wheeled through the hall at the hospital. The good doctor asks what Liam’s blood type is, then she goes into the room to work on him.

Ridge knows Brooke loves Hope. He loves his daughter, too. Brooke says Steffy made this personal. Ridge points out that they made the deal with Carter because he admitted wrongdoing. Hope doesn’t think they did anything wrong. Brooke tells Ridge she hates what’s happened between them and asks if he misses her.

Hope says that no matter what happens, Liam and his love for Beth and Kelly, has always been a constant.

Kelly tells Finn about the Daddy-daughter dance coming up. She can’t wait.

Steffy asks Grace what’s wrong with him. She thinks he has an intracranial brain bleed, and his brain may have been without oxygen. Steffy tells Liam she’ll be there for him as he flatlines.