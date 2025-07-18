The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 18, 2025: 'you're going to live'

Steffy and Hope finally see Liam after his surgery in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 18, 2025, but they have questions.

We wrap up this incredibly eventful week at Bill’s (Don Diamont) mansion, where he’s watching the nurse tend to Liam (Scott Clifton). She says he’s doing “remarkably well,” and Bill says he’s been through a lot. Liam is still asleep, but Bill is so grateful to have his son back. “I just need my son to survive,” he says. “That needs to be your sole focus, Liam. Surviving.” He gets a text. They’re about to have company.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that things could have turned out so differently. Ridge says Liam could have died. They hug as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) comes in and asks if they have any updates. Taylor says that even though Steffy is safe, there’s still a lot of stress. Ridge is glad Luna won’t be a problem anymore.

Electra (Laneya Grace) and Will (Crew Morrow) talk about how crazy Luna was. Will is glad Luna is gone, so there won’t be any new surprises. Electra credits Will’s brother.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope (Annika Noelle) arrive at Bill’s house, and he says they’re waiting on the results. Steffy wants to see him right away. Bill warns them that Liam is still weak from the surgery. Finn wants to know why Bill didn’t consult with him, but Bill says there was no time.

Katie (Heather Tom) arrives and asks if Electra and Will are talking about Liam. She points out that he was shot and he survived, but they’re still going to lose him, and it’s tragic.

Taylor says it would have been great for Luna to get help, but she’s so glad Liam saved Steffy.

Bill leads Steffy and Hope into the bedroom and tells the nurse that seeing them will be the best thing for him. The two women look at Liam in concern.

Katie can’t imagine what Liam is going through, and not just with his diagnosis. He’s “one of the most peaceful people” she knows. Will calls him a hero for what he did to Luna. Katie feels terrible that his reward for being a hero is to face a death sentence.

Ridge wishes things were different for Liam. Taylor says Liam wants to be there for his daughters and to make memories for when he’s gone. Brooke’s heart is broken for him. Taylor adds that their granddaughters have no idea what’s happening.

Finn is amazed at how well Liam is doing. He’s still surprised that Grace didn’t keep him overnight, but Bill blames it on where they had to do the surgery. Steffy wants details about this “cure,” and Bill says that Grace had a colleague who could perform surgery. Hope says they’re thankful for the cure, but it all seems strange. Finn asks for the name of the surgeon, but Bill can’t remember.

Bill knows it sounds shady, but he knows of people who have gone out of the country for experimental procedures, and he thinks the surgery was a success. He’s waiting for Grace to send the MRI results. Finn can’t believe it, asking for any data that Grace may have given him. Bill says that all he was thinking about was saving Liam’s life.

Electra can’t believe Liam didn’t tell anyone about being sick. Katie can’t blame him because no one wants to be pitied. She has been through it herself, and she knows he’s trying to shield his daughters.

Taylor asks if Ridge and Brooke should postpone the Italy trip. Brooke knows that Hope and Beth will need her, and Steffy and Kelly will need Ridge “when Liam leaves us.”

Finn doesn’t like that Bill is having Liam recover at home, but Bill points out that he’s “decked out” in equipment. Finn still doesn’t understand why Grace didn’t consult with him. He’s happy things went well, though. Bill is trying to stay positive that the test results are what they’re hoping for. Hope tells Liam that she and Steffy are there for him. Steffy tells him how brave he is and how proud they are of him for doing what he can for his girls. Liam wakes up with a weak “hey,” and Hope says they love him so much.

Ridge doesn’t think they should postpone the trip just yet. They can make changes before they leave, depending on how Liam is doing. “Something we can all agree on,” Taylor adds. She says they’ll have to stand together as parents and grandparents to be there for their daughters, and Kelly and Beth.

Katie knows Liam is a devoted father, and she can’t imagine the girls growing up without a father. Will says that maybe this doesn’t have to end because Liam is a fighter. “I’m not ready to lose him, Mom,” he says, clinging to Katie.

Liam is confused about where he is. He sees Steffy and Hope and smiles. They talk about his procedure and how they’re hopeful it worked. “We can’t lose you,” Steffy says. Bill gets a text from Grace with the MRI results. Everyone listens anxiously as Bill tells them that “the scan is clean” and the tumor is gone. Finn looks over the MRI imaging and declares it a “miracle.” Steffy looks at him in tears. “You’re going to live.” Finn says that “medical history” was made, but he still looks skeptical as he looks at the results. Something isn’t right. Liam, however, is in tears as he thinks about the news. Noticeably, though, he hasn’t said anything.