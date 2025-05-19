The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 19, 2025: no hope for Liam?

Hope and Steffy come together while Liam awaits big news in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 19, 2025.

We begin this week with Hope (Annika Noelle), now alone at Brooke’s house, thinking about Liam. There’s a knock at the door. It’s Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy came to check on her, and Hope doesn’t know what to say.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) ushers Liam (Scott Clifton) into his office at the hospital and tells him they want to do more scans. Liam tells Finn that Steffy told Hope about his diagnosis, and he says he’s not upset because he could see how much Hope cares. Finn says they all care. Liam says he told Hope that she should focus on a future with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

At his house, Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) tells Carter that she knows Hope would eventually cause him pain. He struggles to tell her that he doesn’t understand what’s happening. He says Daphne was right, and the man Hope wants is actually Liam.

Finn is surprised that Liam told Hope to be with Carter. Liam thinks that’s what Hope wants, and when Finn calls it “noble,” Liam says he’s worrying about everyone in his life. Finn says he needs to focus his energy on himself. Liam asks if that means there’s a chance he can survive.

Carter recounts the conversation between Hope and Liam, and how her future is with Liam and Beth. Daphne says she’s sorry and hugs him.

Hope says that without Steffy, she never would have known about his condition until it was too late. She’s grateful Steffy told him. Steffy says it was the right thing to do because they both love him and have daughters with him. “And now we might lose him,” Hope adds.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Daphne pours drinks and says it must have hurt to hear that from Hope. She asks what he said to her, but he says he only overheard it, and then he left. He questions it because he could hear Liam pushing her to be with Carter. Carter knows that the divorce was hard on Hope, but he feels so naive that he didn’t see this coming. He has to accept he’s not the man for Hope.

Liam wants to know if there’s a chance he can survive. Finn says he can’t give him false hope, but Liam says that even a half percent chance of being alive in a year is enough. That’s why, Finn says, that Liam needs to continue with his scans. Liam says he wants to live for his daughters and his family.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy says there’s no replacing Liam. Hope knows it’s going to leave a void in their daughters’ lives. Steffy says they need to come together. Before this news about Liam, she was upset at Hope and could hardly stand being around her. But now all she does is think about Hope. Hope says they have wasted so much time being at odds with each other. Steffy proposes that they take the first step: she invites Hope to come back to Forrester Creations.

Hope is dumbfounded. Steffy says it doesn’t mean all is forgiven or that they can bring back Hope for the Future, but it’s a step. Hope admits that she’s been thinking about the takeover and knows it was wrong. She’s sorry for the pain it caused. Steffy apologizes for Hope thinking she had to do it to feel respected. “No more fighting,” they both agree, and they hug each other.

Daphne says it’s good that Carter knows where he stands. He knows that any future with Hope is gone. He wants to blame Hope, but he blames himself because he’s surely doing something wrong. He wants a wife and kids, but maybe that’s not for him because he can’t have that with Hope.

Hope asks who knows about what’s happening. Steffy says everyone’s world is going to turn upside down. Hope wants to be sure Kelly and Beth have plenty of time with Liam. In the meantime, they have to keep praying for a miracle.

Liam studies his reflection. He feels like he’s aged a decade. Finn asks how he’s feeling, and Liam gives him a rundown, including a new sensitivity to light. Finn escorts him to neurology so he can get the scan.

Carter says it’s getting late, and he moves to show Daphne to the door, but she stops him. She says she cares about him and hates seeing him sad. She misses his smile. Carter says it’s not his first broken heart and won’t be his last. Daphne says love shouldn’t be complicated, and instead, he should open himself up to happier days. She kisses him on the side of the mouth, and he doesn’t pull away.

Liam is bouncing with anxiety about the results of the scan. Finn tells him they’re reviewing it, and he promises that he’ll have the results as soon as he gets them. He knows waiting is hard, but at least he doesn’t have to wait long. Liam says he’s trying to lower his expectations, but he’s really hoping for a little flicker of hope. And it’s more about hope for Kelly and Beth, and their mothers. He asks Finn to promise him that he’ll do everything in his power to bring Steffy and Hope together “if and when” he’s gone. The results are in, and Finn tells him there’s been no change.

Liam is stunned. Finn keeps talking to him, but all Liam can do is think about having to say goodbye to his kids.

Steffy says they’ll make every day count, so long as Liam feels up to it. Hope says they can give them the gift of being friends and family, and putting their strife in the past. Plus, they’ll be working together again. Steffy says they’ll be honoring Liam by loving each other and coming together. They share a tearful hug.