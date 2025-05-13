The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 13, 2025: Liam realizes Hope knows his secret

Luna talks with Sheila about her visit while Liam discovers the reason Hope called him in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 13, 2025.

We begin with Liam (Scott Clifton) giving Hope (Annika Noelle) a big hug, telling her that he’ll always be with her. She knows.

At Il Giardino, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) thinks back to her conversation with Luna (Lisa Yamada) about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) keeping her away from Finn (Tanner Novlan). Deacon (Sean Kanan) walks up and knows what’s on her mind.

Steffy demands to know what Luna is doing in her home. She says she’s there to see her father, but they both say she can’t be there. Luna isn’t happy.

Deacon knows Sheila’s mind is elsewhere. She tries to play it off, but Deacon knows she’s thinking about Finn and her grandchild.

Finn says he made his boundaries clear, and Steffy supports him. Luna says she knows he has boundaries, but she’s been struggling with not being able to see him.

Hope says she’s been thinking about things they’ve left unsaid, and she doesn’t want them to be in that situation. Liam looks like he understands that all too well.

Deacon tells Sheila that it’s ok to think about Finn and his family, but she can’t have contact with them. She knows it, and he’s sympathetic, knowing how hard it is. Sheila points out that she sees Hope coming to see Deacon, and she wants that, too. He asks if she’s jealous, but Sheila insists that she worries about Finn and wants to see him happy and thriving. She doesn’t want to make things more difficult for him. Deacon knows

Luna says she’s overstepping, but when Steffy tells her to leave, Luna says she just wanted a few minutes. Finn says he has a family to think about, and Steffy reminds her that she tried to kill her. There’s no way to apologize for something like that, Steffy says. Luna tries to play the pity card, saying she just wanted to see her father, but she won’t bother them anymore. Even as she leaves, Steffy doesn’t look so sure.

Liam asks Hope what she means about leaving things unsaid. Hope knows they have things to say to each other about Beth and their relationship. She knows he says her future is with Carter, and Liam apologizes for overstepping. Hope loves that he’s honest and says he can tell her anything. Liam knows things have been hectic in her life, and he knows she’s a positive person by nature. He never wants to have that light dimmed, ever.

When he says she has so much life left to live, she gets uncomfortable when he says she deserves to share it all with someone “wonderful” like Carter. It makes her uncomfortable, as she wasn’t expecting him to say that, so she pivots to when they used to feel that way about each other. While she appreciates that he feels that way about Carter, she’s talking about him. She reminds him of the memories they created and their daughter. She’s so grateful to him for everything.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon has to head to a meeting, so he makes sure Sheila is going to be ok. “Yes, Daddy,” she assures him. He knows that family is a tricky issue for her, but he appreciates her efforts. Sheila spots Luna in the corner of her eye, so she kisses Deacon and sends him on his way. She breathes a sigh of relief as Luna comes in. Sheila asks how it went with Finn, and Luna blames Steffy.

Finn reassures Steffy that he had no plan for Luna to show up. They hope that by setting clear boundaries, she’ll respect them. He says that he was trying to get an update about Liam, but there’s no news. When Steffy says she told Hope, he’s surprised, but she insists that Hope needed to know.

Hope tells Liam that he’s the most important person in her life and she doesn’t take his friendship for granted. She worries she hasn’t said it enough to him. Liam says it’s “ever-present,” and it’s like “the smell of jasmine around here in the spring.” She’s moved by his kind words. Liam thinks what they have is beautiful. He thinks back to their time at the cabin and how much he loved it. He talks about how Bill teased him for loving the cabin so much, but he loved the intimacy of it. He smiles, thinking about how he could hear Beth singing, and he says they packed a lot of love in there. When he mentions their memories there, she says they can make more. Liam sobers, saying he’s going to cherish every moment he has with Hope and Beth because they made him a better man.

Luna admits Finn was surprised to see him, and she says Finn didn’t throw her out immediately and sees it as a good sign. Luna calls Steffy a “little b***h” for throwing her out, refusing to acknowledge that she never should have shown up unannounced. Sheila says Luna has to show she takes responsibility for what she did, as it’s only then that she might make some headway, and that’s what Luna plans to do.

Steffy says she understands why Liam doesn’t want the kids to know, but she knows Hope needed to know because she loves Liam, too, and he’ll need the support.

Hope prefers to talk about the miracle of finding their daughter and every miracle they’ve experienced since. She talks about Pancake Sundays and Liam’s “authentic” Italian meals. They share lots of laughs as they reminisce about the past. She teases him about Beth’s volcano project, calling life “one messy, big adventure.” Liam says it has been a while since he’s been able to smile and laugh, which is Hope’s goal. She suggests that they spend more quality time together, or plan a trip. He says he wants to spend as much time with her and Beth as possible. Hope would like that a lot, because the time they have left should be treasured. When she starts to cry, she tells him how much they love him, and he pulls her close. “You know, don’t you?” he asks. He looks relieved.