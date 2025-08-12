TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, August 13, including a new series of Love Is Blind on Netflix

Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, August 13 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Butterfly, Prime Video

This comic-book thriller explores a father and daughter’s complex relationship against a backdrop of global espionage. Hawaii Five-0’s Daniel Dae Kim plays David Jung, a former US intelligence operative who faked his own death, leaving behind daughter Rebecca (Legends of Tomorrow’s Reina Hardesty). David’s decision comes back to haunt him when Rebecca turns out to be an assassin sent to kill him!

Love Is Blind UK season 2, Netflix

Emma and Matt Willis are back with the social experiment that asks: ‘Can you fall for someone you’ve never met?' As the dating pods reopen, our singles mingle, relying on conversation alone to strike up an emotional connection strong enough to fall in love, get engaged... then finally meet! But will physical attraction match the deep bond developed in the pods? While it’s undeniably heart-warming – and a little awkward! – watching our daters get acquainted through a wall, it’s when they form more than one connection that the real fun starts. You will not want to miss it! The first four episodes are available from today.

Destination X, BBC1, 9 pm

It’s the BBC and ITV’s battle of their big midweek reality shows as Destination X and The Fortune Hotel continue tonight and tomorrow. They’ve both got funny, engaging hosts in Rob Brydon and Stephen Mangan to anchor the whole thing, but beyond that, they’re very different. On Destination X, the clues continue as the X-bus heads to one of Europe’s major winemaking regions. But which one?

The Fortune Hotel, ITV1, 9 pm

In tonight's episode the eight remaining pairs face a misleading Hotel Game where pairs must keep focused while having a massage in the spa. There's mystery in the air as Stephen Mangan goes missing, and a surprise letter leads the guests around their Caribbean island for a tropical treasure hunt. Split into teams, the pairs must decode postcards, solve riddles and follow a path to find the elusive host.