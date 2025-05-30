The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 30, 2025: Sheila pleads with Luna to leave

Sheila tries to reason with Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 30, 2025.

We wrap up the week at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks Hope (Annika Noelle) if she’s told Liam about her engagement. Hope says she did, and she credits him with encouraging her to move forward with Carter. They both want what’s best for each other. Hope knows Steffy has a lot of stress on her plate, knowing that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is Finn’s daughter.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) ushers Luna into the apartment so they can talk privately. Luna wants to know why Sheila isn’t supporting her and why she doesn’t want her around.

Will (Crew Morrow) isn’t happy that Electra (Laneya Grace) went to see Luna. She’s steadfast in her reasoning: she won’t allow Luna to bully or disrespect them.

Hope says that after what Luna did to Steffy, and then finding out that Luna is Finn’s daughter, she knows it must have been hard. Steffy doesn’t want to talk about it. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in and says he still can’t believe Bill did what he did, but Luna won’t be a problem anymore. They’re ready for her.

Will says there’s nothing Luna can do to steal him away, and that Electra can’t give her attention. Katie (Heather Tom) walks in, and Will reveals that Luna threatened her.

Luna says that everyone always walks away from her. Sheila reminds her that she’s so lucky to be free, but Luna says she was just playing with Electra. Sheila says they’re so much alike, but Luna doesn’t have the chance to make jokes after killing people. Sheila wishes someone had been there for her when she was younger. Luna tells her that she wants her family. She wants Sheila, and she wants her father.

Katie says she understands Electra’s frustration, but she says Luna is far too dangerous. She says there are better ways to go about all of this. Will says it can be dangerous dealing with her. Electra is tired of people “like her,” and Katie and Will realize she’s also thinking about what happened with Remy. Will says Luna is different. Katie points out that Luna can snap at any moment.

Hope doesn’t understand why Bill did this in the first place. Ridge calls him an egomaniac with no sense, while Steffy adds that Tom and Hollis deserve justice. Hope says Tom and Hollis’ deaths were so hard on her father. She knows that Ridge doesn’t like Deacon, but Ridge says Deacon was there when Steffy got shot. Steffy says that, unlike Sheila, Luna likes hurting people. Luna loved the thought of Steffy dying, Steffy says, and she says they have to do everything in their power to keep her away for good.

Sheila knows that Luna wants Finn in her life, but that won’t work. Luna says Sheila knew who Finn was all along, while she only learned about him being her father. Luna thinks Sheila is overreacting, but Sheila says she saw the “flash” in Luna’s eyes and she knows that Electra will push her and Luna will explode. Luna points out that all the people Sheila hurt live in LA, and she’s still there. Sheila says she’s under heavy scrutiny, but she loves Deacon and the restaurant. There’s not a day that goes by when the “old Sheila doesn’t want to come out.” She loves Luna, but if she stays in LA, she’s going to revert to her old ways and that’s why she needs to leave and start a new life away from LA.

Steffy says she’s worried enough about her family and doesn’t want to think about it, but Ridge says they need to stay vigilant. Steffy says they haven’t heard from Luna, but she knows Finn feels “responsible” for how Luna turned out. Steffy says they told Luna to stay away, but she doesn’t trust her.

Electra can’t believe everything they did for Luna, but Katie says she was good at covering everything, so no one ever suspected anything. Electra says she saw the craziness in her eyes, but “someone” came to her defense. When she says it was Sheila, Will and Katie are stunned.

Luna says Sheila has always wanted a family, and now she has a granddaughter and wants to send her away. Luna dreamt about having a family, and now Sheila wants to send her away, even though she says she wants a granddaughter. Sheila tearfully admits that if not for Deacon and his love, she could have returned to her previous life. She’s worried that Luna is going to slide blackwards, but Luna says she’s willing to take the risk. She hugs Sheila and begs her not to tell her to leave. Sheila hugs her back, but she doesn’t look like she believes what Luna is saying.

Electra tells Will she knows he’s concerned. He says he is, but he’s also impressed that his girlfriend is also a “badass.” She’s so smart and beautiful, and she won’t back down from a fight. He hit the jackpot.

Steffy says they will be ok, but Ridge wants to know when she’ll catch a break. He says she’s like her grandmother, and he wants better for her. Hope asks if there’s any truth to what Luna is saying, but Steffy doesn’t trust her at all. And she never will.

Luna tells Sheila that the greatest moment is when Sheila accepted her, but now she’s rejecting her just like her mother, Finn and Bill. Luna thinks she’s protecting her life with Deacon and says she was playing with Will and Electra, but Sheila says she was “fixating” on him, and she knows how dangerous it is.

Sheila also says she will let Luna down eventually, because Deacon will never forgive Luna for killing his friends. Murdering people, Sheila says, comes with consequences. Surely Luna understands this. She tells Luna she needs to leave. When Luna asks about her father, Sheila says she has to let this all go. Luna becomes animated and says that they should think about getting rid of Steffy because she’s the cause of their problems. Luna gets more and more excited as she proposes getting rid of Steffy so they can have what they’ve always wanted.