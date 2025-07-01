The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 1, 2025: 'ready to have some fun?'

Luna has one final plan before leaving LA in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 1, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks to see Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) ring again while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) teases her about being excited. Ridge is distracted by the whole situation with Luna.

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) is furious at Will (Crew Morrow) for doing something so stupid. Electra (Laneya Grace) agrees it was scary to watch, but it worked, and they have all the proof they needed to get Luna arrested.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) finds Luna (Lisa Yamada) in her leather murder outfit. She’s hiding in Sheila’s apartment, and she doesn’t understand how the police can arrest her for making threats. Luna is still upset about Will, but she’s thinking about the taste of what life could have been with Will. All of it was taken away by Steffy.

At art school, Miss Dylan (Sydney Bullock) tells Hayes (Bryan David Garlick) that they might have a visit from the nice lady who taught them about origami.

Katie is terrified about Will being in such a dangerous situation. She can’t believe Luna pulled a gun on him. Will apologizes for upsetting his mother so much as Electra looks on, shaken.

Ridge asks about the plan. Steffy says the plan worked, sort of. Luna mentioned having a plan and she had a gun, but Baker needs more information. Steffy hopes they find her.

Luna keeps ranting and raving about Steffy using Will to trap her. Sheila reminds her that no one forced her to say the horrible things about Steffy to Will. She’s trying to protect Luna, but Luna says Sheila is going to get her wish after all. She’s going to leave LA and she’s never coming back, but there’s one thing she needs to do first.

Katie tells Will that he doesn’t owe Steffy anything, and it’s not his job to get Luna to admit she’s going to target Steffy. Will says he did it because of Electra, but Katie is upset at Electra for letting him go in the first place. When Electra mentions Luna kissing him, Katie asks if that’s all Electra is upset about. Will admits it was scary, but it was worth it to tell her that she was going right back to prison. But the gun made it all very real.

Sheila says leaving is a good decision. She asks if she can help Luna, and when Luna says it’s best if she works alone, Sheila asks what she’s planning. Luna says it’s “logistical stuff.” Luna promises to let Sheila know where she lands, which leads Sheila to hug her one more time. She tells her granddaughter that she loves her and to be careful.

Luna says she’ll be somewhere else, living her best life. As she leaves, she says leaving LA will be hard because she dreamed of so much. “But hey, at least I’m going out with a bang,” she adds. This makes Sheila even more concerned.

Ridge is on the phone with Baker, expressing how concerned he is. When he gets off the phone, he says Baker has promised that he will keep them updated. Steffy is already concerned about the kids, and she’s trying to shield them.

Luna stakes out the beach house in her green leather murderwear. She spots Hayes and smiles to herself.

Kimberlin Brown in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Katie can’t stop thanking God that Will is ok. She says he’s so lucky that he got out, but Will isn’t so sure. Luna is out there right now because he provoked her. Katie reminds him that Luna had a gun, and she begs him to think about what it would have done to her if he’d been hurt. She knows he runs into burning buildings because he’s Bill’s son. Will promises that if he ever sees Luna again, she’s going to be in jail because he put her there. “I’m safe,” he tells Katie. “I love you.”

Taylor knows Steffy wants to shield the kids, but she suggests that Steffy prepare the kids in case Luna shows up. Steffy wants to preserve their innocence as long as she can, just like she wants her parents to celebrate this exciting time. Not worrying about Luna.

Remy (Christian Weissman) is at Il Giardino thinking about Luna. He hasn’t heard from her lately, so he texts her while he’s thinking about showing her how to use the gun. He wonders where she is.

Luna is at the beach house, watching Hayes and Ms. Dylan. Luna walks in, and Ms. Dylan greets her as “Miss Sunshine.” Hayes greets her, and Luna smiles at him. “Ready to have some fun?” she asks.

After Katie leaves, Electra asks if Will would ever try to fight Luna. She’s glad it’s over and he’s safe. “I’m safe for now,” he promises her.

Remy can’t stop thinking about Luna using Steffy’s face as a target. Sheila sees him and says Deacon doesn’t really want him there. When he asks about Luna, he says he’s been trying to track her down. He’s worried about her, and he can tell Sheila is worried, too.

Taylor says they have the rest of their lives to celebrate, but Ridge needs to focus on protecting her from Luna. Steffy just wants to think about happy things like a wedding cake. Taylor blames Bill for Luna being out, but Ridge says Sheila and Luna are in Steffy’s life because of Finn. Steffy immediately becomes defensive and says Finn had no control over that. Steffy thinks Luna will be caught soon enough.

Luna shows off the paper art creations. She shows Hayes how to fold the paper, and once he finishes it, he says he wants to show his mom, who loved the crane. Luna offers to make something special for his mom, vowing that she’ll be “blown away.”

While Luna smiles at Hayes, Steffy says Luna will never harm them again. Hayes frowns when Luna’s face goes from a smile to a scowl.