The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 29, 2025: it's time to go

Luna is shocked when Sheila shuts her down in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 29, 2025.

We begin today at Il Giardino, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) circles Electra (Laneya Grace) and tells her not to tell her what to do. She warns her never to threaten her.

Katie (Heather Tom) gives Will (Crew Morrow) a list of requests, but she can tell her son isn’t listening. He apologizes, so she asks what’s going on. He admits he’s thinking about Luna.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks into the office and tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that they should have a party. He notices how excited she is, and she asks if he feels the same way.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is at the Malibu house when Hope (Annika Noelle) arrives to see him. She asks how he’s feeling, but he wants to hear her news. She sits down and says she hopes he’s going to be happy for her.

Brooke is so glad to have good news after all the conflict they’ve had at work lately. Ridge asks how public the couple wants to be about the engagement. Brooke says this is the kind of commitment Hope deserves.

Liam asks for some good news, so Hope shows him her ring. He’s happily shocked.

Katie demands to know what’s going on with Luna. She’s stunned to hear that Will has been getting texts from her because she’s “into” him. She reminds her son that Luna is a killer and he needs to stay away from her. Will says he was trying to keep things quiet so as not to worry Electra, but she knows.

Electra is there to tell Luna to stay away, but Luna says she’s jealous. That’s the real reason Electra wants her to stay away, Luna says. Electra is worried that Will wants Luna more. Electra holds her ground, saying she won’t take insults from a “crazy person.”

Hope wants to know if Liam is truly happy. He jokes that he’d better be happy since he was the one who wanted her to reconcile. She’s glad she listened to him. Liam says he’s getting wiser at the end of his life, which leads her to say he’s always wanted so much for her. She tells him she appreciates everything that he’s been doing for her, but he says the smile on her face is worth it.

Brooke asks Ridge why he’s not excited. She asks if it’s because of what happened. He says Hope and Carter became “Bonnie and Clyde” the last time they got together. Brooke says they have to find a way forward, and she wonders why he’s having such a hard time getting over it.

Will says he shouldn’t have shown the texts to Electra. Katie reminds him of all the things Luna has done, saying it’s not “fine” because now Electra is in danger. Will says she’ll stand her ground, but he hopes she’ll stay away from Luna.

Laneya Grace in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna says Electra is the one who is crazy after tracking her down. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) walks in as Luna says Electra is going to regret threatening her. When Luna says they were just having a chat, Sheila says she’s putting a stop to it and tells Luna to back off before she does something she’s going to regret. Luna is absolutely stunned that Sheila isn’t on her side.

Katie says Luna isn’t someone Will should mess with. Any communication with her puts her in danger. Will says she should be in prison, but his father got her out. Katie says Bill needs to know about it, but Will insists he’s handling it. He says Luna can’t get into trouble because she’ll go back to prison, so as long as Electra stays away, then everything will be fine.

Luna says everything is fine and she was just “playing” with Electra. Sheila says she shouldn't go picking fights, so Electra jumps on the timing and says that Luna needs to leave Will alone. After she leaves, Luna says Sheila shouldn’t have been in the way and says she can handle things on her own. Sheila isn’t so sure.

Brooke points out that Carter and Hope, and Hope and Steffy, have been able to get over their issues. That means there’s hope for her and Ridge, adding that they belong together. But he doesn’t respond.

Liam wants the details on the proposal, but she’s just there to express her gratitude. He tells her that she’ll be ok if she can always come back to being excited about the future when the going gets tough. She says she’s trying to tell him thank you for talking sense into her and helping her to be open and honest with him. It helped her to remember what she loved about Carter in the first place. He says it’s music to his ears, and while he doesn’t know how much time he has left, he’ll feel at peace knowing that she and Beth have Carter to watch over them.

Will gets off the phone and asks Electra where she went. When she reveals that she confronted Luna. Will is horrified. He says she needs to stay away from her because it will set her off. Electra says she threatened her.

Luna says she was only messing with Electra, but Sheila says she can’t make the same mistakes as she did before. It hurts her, but it’s time for her to leave Los Angeles.

Brooke, holding Ridge’s hand, tells him that he needs to be happy for Hope and Carter now that they’re starting a life together. He pulls his hand away as she reminds him that they belong with each other.

Hope says Liam is being “selfless” trying to help people with the time he has left. Liam says it’s not being “entirely selfless” because he’s thinking about Hope and Beth, and Steffy and Kelly, and how his death will impact them moving forward. He knows she can handle it, but he doesn’t want it to be so hard on them. Hope grabs his hand and says she doesn’t want him to worry about her. She’s tough, though she tearfully admits that it’s not fair because there will be so many things that bring them joy while also being bittersweet because he’s not there with them. “I will be there,” he insists. He pulls her into his arms and tells her it’s ok.