The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 22, 2025: Ridge under pressure

Ridge finds himself struck in the middle between Brooke and Taylor in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 22, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is still looking at photos from the fashion show when Taylor (Rebecca Budig) arrives. Brooke says the press from the show has been amazing, but Taylor shuts down any thought that it means more than business.

Katie (Heather Tom) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that what they share is magical, and the whole audience was reacting to him and Brooke on the runway. They were always meant to be together.

Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) is sniffing fragrances and thinking about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Zende (Delon De Metz) comes in and says she must be thinking about something good, knowing she was thinking about Carter. He knows she loves Carter.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Carter that she loves him and she doesn't want him to ever doubt it.

Daphne wants to know why Hope was allowed back at the company and can’t understand why she was welcomed back after what she did. The company and Carter are better off without Hope.

Hope can only imagine what Carter was thinking when he overheard what he heard. Carter says she can lean on him while she’s going through this. Whatever she needs, he can take it. He hugs her.

Katie gets a message about Brooke’s magazine cover. Ridge looks at her on the cover, dressed in the showstopper, and he thinks back to the runway. He brushes it off. Katie knows he’s committed to Taylor, but she wants him to be honest about missing Brooke.

Taylor admits the show was a huge success for the whole company, and she says Brooke was a big part of that. Brooke says the moment she and Ridge shared on the runway caught everyone’s attention. Taylor agrees, but she says it was just good for the company. It doesn’t go beyond that.

Katie says she can’t imagine seeing Brooke in the Portofino gown didn’t have an impact on him, but he says it’s different because he’s with Taylor. He wants to be a better man, so he wants his word to mean something. He’s with Taylor and that’s where he wants to be.

Taylor admits that in the past, she would have been concerned or insecure, but Ridge is with her because he wants to be, and he’s made his choice. Brooke asks if she thought their moment on the runway meant anything, and Taylor says it was a moment for the business. It won’t change his love for her.

Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Zende never imagined Daphne would get so attached, and she was surprised herself. She can’t understand why Steffy would trust Hope, but she thinks Hope wants to be somewhere else. She’s still convinced that Hope’s future is with someone else and Daphne’s future is with Carter.

Hope suggests that they leave everything in the past and move forward. Carter agrees. Hope says they have a strong foundation, and they can build a future together. He vows to never let her down again.

Later, Carter invites Daphne into his apartment, and she says she heard that Hope is back at Forrester. She knows he feels bad about Hope being punished and how he thought it wasn’t fair, and she asks if the reason he’s working from home is that there’s tension between them. He admits he just saw Hope, leading Daphne to say he’ll find love again. He says he has, and Daphne fully expects him to say it’s her.

Hope arrives at the design office and Brooke can see she’s excited. But Hope can tell something is wrong with her mother. Brooke says Taylor told her she’s confident in her relationship with Ridge.

Ridge tells Katie that he hurt Taylor a lot in the past, and he’ll always love Brooke, but he has to be true to her. Katie presses him and says he can fight all he wants, but he’s just putting off the “inevitable.” Katie moves to leave, and she runs into Taylor, who guesses (correctly) that Katie was trying to get Ridge to get back with Brooke.

Daphne says that if someone told her that she’d be in LA feeling the way she feels about Carter, she’d think they were crazy. She’s never felt that way about anyone. Falling for Carter was never part of the plan. Daphne says she needs to let herself go and take a leap of faith, and she has never felt vulnerable before. Carter says it can be scary because no one wants to get their heart broken, or be the one to break it. She reveals she’s fallen in love with him, which is not what Carter was expecting to hear. He tells her it has been a very confusing time for him, but he’s found love with Hope. He doesn’t want to hurt her, but he’s with Hope again.

Brooke says she felt so much about her connection with Ridge on the runway. It felt so intimate despite being in the middle of an audience. She thought for sure it meant they would be together. Hope knows it has been difficult for her without Ridge. Brooke admits that Ridge has always been her heart, and she’s always followed her heart. She has to believe that they will be together.

Taylor isn’t surprised that Katie would be there advocating for Brooke. The Logans are loyal, and Ridge agrees. Taylor says she saw Brooke to tell her how impressed she was with the runway, which created an unforgettable moment. It was an incredible day for the company, and she was a huge part of it. Ridge praises her for being a big enough person to admit that, but Taylor adds that she warned Brooke that it was just a moment. As she leans in for a kiss, she tells Ridge that this is their moment, and their chapter. But as he holds her, his expression reveals he’s questioning everything.