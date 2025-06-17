The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 17, 2025: Ridge catches Nick and Brooke together

Nick makes his intentions clear in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 17, 2025.

Today’s episode begins at Forrester Creations, where Nick (Jack Wagner) is marveling at Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and how amazing she is. He kisses her again, and she reciprocates.

At Eric’s, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) share a kiss, and she teases him that he never answered her about Brooke.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks Hayes (Bryan David Garlick) about his art class at the beach while Liam (Scott Clifton) thanks Finn (Tanner Novlan) for taking the threat of Luna (Lisa Yamada) so seriously. Finn admits he’s sleeping with a baseball bat by the bed, and he says he has it under control. Liam wants to know that there’s a plan for when something bad happens.

Outside, Luna is spying on them from afar. Hayes looks out the window in full view of Luna’s long-range lens. Finn assures Liam that he’ll never let anything happen to their family. Steffy comes over and says Liam doesn’t need to worry, but Liam knows that Hayes and Kelly are “oblivious” to the threat that Luna poses.

Ridge tells Taylor that he’s made it clear to Brooke that he’s with Taylor now. Ridge admits he’s always going to care about Brooke and be there when she needs him, but he’s in love with Taylor. “My future is with you,” he says.

Brooke is breathless from her kiss. “Well, we know that still works,” Nick laughs.

Steffy tells Hayes that Electra is going to pick him up. Hayes loves Electra, and he’s very excited. Liam wants Finn to know he’s not criticizing his job as a husband and father, but Finn reassures him that he appreciates Liam’s concern. Liam admits he’s got a feeling that he just can’t shake about this, and he’s glad Finn is doing everything in his power to keep Luna away.

Luna keeps watching the beach house, then she thinks back to the conversation about her “half-brother” and how Steffy told her to stay away from the family. The more she thinks about it, the angrier she gets.

Taylor wants Ridge to be honest with himself. She knows he believes what he’s saying. She points out that Brooke isn’t letting go, and if she fights enough, she’ll win Ridge back. Ridge asks what Taylor wants him to say. He wonders if their relationship is enough for her. “Talk to me,” he says.

Brooke is confused about what Nick is doing there. He asks her to tell him what happened between her and Ridge, and she admits that she was trying to get the company back for him. Nick says this is Ridge’s typical behavior, always running back to Taylor. He asks if she wants to be happy and be treated with kindness and respect. “Do you want a man who will love you, and only you?” he asks. She wants all of those things.

Katherine Kelly Lang and Jack Wagner in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy colors with Hayes while Finn and Liam watch. Liam says Luna isn’t rational, and Finn says he knows. Miss Dylan walks in with the rest of the class, and all of the students start coloring, too. She thanks Liam for being able to use the beach house. Hayes thanks Liam for letting them use the house. Steffy, Liam and Finn leave, and Luna continues to watch from outside.

Ridge wants to know if his “Doc” is happy, and he chastises her for taking so long to answer. Taylor assures him that she’s happy, but Brooke is always in the way. Ridge remembers when they were both friends. Taylor thinks she’s always going to come for him, but Ridge thinks Brooke might find someone else. Taylor says Brooke can try all she wants because it’s not working. Ridge says he’s with Taylor and he’s not leaving. Except that he has to go back to work. Before he leaves, Taylor tells him she has faith in him and can feel his love for her growing stronger every day.

Brooke tells Nick that Ridge is a part of her and being without him is “unthinkable.” Nick understands because Brooke has been with Ridge for so long. He thinks she’s “phenomenal” and his ego is stringing her along. He knows she thinks Ridge is her destiny, but “what if your destiny is standing right here in front of you?”

At the Malibu house, Liam says it was cool to see the kids having class. Finn thanks Liam again for making it all happen. Liam is glad to be able to have an impact. Finn says Hayes thinks of Liam as an uncle, and it makes Liam feel so good. Liam says all he thinks about is their family, and he can’t find peace with Luna walking around.

Back at the class, the kids have no idea that they’re being watched. “You want to keep me away from my father, Steffy? You’ll be sorry,” Luna says.

Nick knows Brooke believes in destiny, but he says there’s a reason he ended up in LA 20 years ago and can’t stop thinking about her. Wherever he goes, he says, she’s always in his heart. He reminds her that they committed to each other before, and we see a flashback to their wedding. “And here we are now,” he says.

Nick wants her back in his life, but she has to be able to let go of Ridge. If she says that, he says, it will happen. They’re looking into each other’s eyes when Ridge walks in and wants to know what Nick is doing there. “We were just talking about you,” Nick says. Ridge looks at Brooke, who gives him a sly look in return.