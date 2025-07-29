The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 29, 2025: Li's shocking plan for Luna

The Italy trip begins, but trouble is brewing back home in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 29, 2025.

We begin today in Italy, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric (John McCook) agree that the Amalfi Coast is gorgeous. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) drives a convertible to the hotel, where a crowd has gathered to greet them.

Nick (Jack Wagner) meets up with his boat manager, who promises that the boat will be ready for his “special plans” the following day.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) gets a text from Ridge saying they’ve arrived. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) says Italy is one of her favorite places to be. But she misses her Honeybear, and Taylor misses Ridge, too.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) sees Li (Naomi Matsuda) walking by his office, and she has a box with her. She tells him she’s taking a leave of absence for a while. Finn reminds her that she loves working, so he wants to know what’s really going on. Li says that everything that happened with Luna took a toll, and she needs some time.

Donna and Taylor study pictures of their loved ones and wish they were there. Taylor says they’ll be there on the next trip when it’s not all about business. Taylor wonders if Nick will be crashing the party, and Donna admits she hasn’t heard Nick’s name in a long time.

Taylor says he’s taking over Marone Industries, taking over the whole fleet. They marvel at how he washed up on shore and changed their lives. They both remember the Shady Marlin, the boat where Nick and Brooke were married. Donna wonders if they could have a future again. She doesn’t know how her sister is feeling about him. While she wants her sister to be happy, she knows Ridge is the only man who can make her happy. “Sorry,” she adds.

At the hotel, Brooke is welcomed to the town in front of excited onlookers. At the dock, Nick tells his boat manager that he has a special date planned. His manager says that if you kiss your partner while going under the rocks, your love will last forever. “That’s the plan,” Nick agrees.

There’s a rooftop reception for the Forrester team while they wait for their room. “Let the magic of Italy begin,” Eric says.

Finn asks if Li needs help moving out of her office, and he wonders why she didn’t mention it. Is she unhappy at the hospital? Li says it’s time to step away for a bit, then she pivots to ask about Steffy taking some time away, too. “At least it’s only temporary,” she says. Finn knows Steffy will be home, after Luna almost made it so that he’d never see her again. Li frowns.

Donna marvels that Nick could be in Naples at the same time, and she asks Taylor if she’s sure he’ll be there. Taylor says Brooke keeps forgetting that Ridge is engaged, which leads Donna to see that Taylor is hoping Nick shows up to keep Brooke busy and away from Ridge.

There’s a problem with the boat, which means Nick is having trouble getting his plans in motion. He looks up and sees Brooke on the rooftop. “Let the fun begin,” he says.

Eric addresses the crowd, telling everyone that they’re going to have a wonderful time in Naples.

Finn asks how long Li will be away and whether she’ll be in town. Li hasn’t figured it all out. She’s focused on getting some rest and reading a book. Finn can’t believe she’s taking a vacation on a whim, to which Li says it’s more than time. She grabs her things and leaves, adding there’s something she needs to do that she should have done a long time ago.

Donna says Brooke has more class than Taylor gives her credit for. Donna reminds her that Ridge and Nick don’t get along at all, but she has to admit that Nick is “quite the romantic.” Taylor hopes he pulls out all the stops, and she knows they would make a great couple. Donna jokes that Taylor bought the plane ticket for Nick herself.

Ridge is looking out over the water when he sees a Marone boat. He joins Brooke, who is talking to some fans about their inspiration. They take a picture together, then Ridge excuses himself. Eric goes over the details of his plan for Capri with his intern. Brooke is looking at the marina when Nick walks up. “Ciao, bella!” he says.

Li walks into her apartment, which is full of medical supplies. The box she was carrying was also full of supplies. She pulls a curtain and there’s an IV stand, which she adjusts. Then she looks at her patient. It’s Luna (Lisa Yamada), only now she’s blonde. Li looks concerned.

Taylor explains that Nick came to her for advice on Brooke. It shouldn’t be that confusing, given that Taylor is wearing an engagement ring. She truly wants what’s best for Brooke, which Donna points out is a relationship with Nick, not Ridge. “Ridge has moved on,” Taylor says, adding that they’re planning their wedding. She suggests that Donna get on board the Nick-Brooke reunion, but Donna says that Nick isn’t Brooke’s first choice. Taylor says if Brooke wants happiness, it has to be with Nick.

Brooke is thrilled to see Nick and says she might be able to squeeze him in. He’s not taking no for an answer. Eric watches as Nick kisses Brooke, and they smile at each other with Italy in the background.