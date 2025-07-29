Why the Days of Our Lives renewal is so important

There’s not a lot of stability in the TV world these days, and that’s why the Days of Our Lives two-year renewal makes me very happy.

Currently in its 61st season, the Days of Our Lives renewal will extend the Peacock soap through seasons 62 and 63, which coincides with the 2027-2028 television season. In an era of uncertainty, the news offers production teams the ability to plan for the future with long-term story arcs and thrilling new and returning cast members.

Days of Our Lives moved from NBC to Peacock in 2022. Established fans followed the show to its new home, but the show also grew a new fan base of viewers who were just discovering the show in the streaming sphere. I know it’s a lot easier for me to tune in on Peacock whenever I like than to be stuck watching at a certain time or the following day.

But in an era of TV contraction when series are frequently cancelled after a single season (or worse, after a handful of episodes), I have come to really and truly appreciate the bedrock foundation and stability of soap operas.

CBS added Beyond the Gates in February 2025, making it the newest soap opera to debut after several longstanding soaps, like Guiding Light, All My Children and As the World Turns, were sent packing in recent years. The addition of a new soap is encouraging when it would be so easy for networks to add another hour of local news coverage or another syndicated talk show.

As the only soap that calls a streaming platform its home, Days of Our Lives is the best of both worlds. It offers the nostalgia of days gone by with a soap that has been around for over six decades, while paving the way for a strong future with hot new stars who learn the ropes from beloved soap veterans who guide them along the way.

Like other soaps, Days of Our Lives loves a good long-form story, and knowing that the show will have at least two more seasons to play with gives writers time to plot what’s going to happen next. That creative freedom will pay off in dividends as the show continues into season 62 this fall.

I’m glad the powers that be at Peacock can see that continuing the legacy of Days of Our Lives is a smart investment, and I’m hopeful that the renewals will continue so that the stories coming out of Salem never end.