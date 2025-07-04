Days of Our Lives spoilers week of July 7-11

There a lot happening in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 7-11.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of July 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 7

"Sophia has mixed feelings. Xander and Sarah argue. Tate and Holly anticipate an upcoming getaway. Chad and Cat bond."

Tuesday, July 8

"Gwen returns to Salem. Julie and Chad are stunned. Leo struggles with the baby. Rafe busts Ari. Alex and Stephanie share a romantic evening."

Wednesday, July 9

"Doug III tries to push Ari away. Belle worries about Marlena. Leo opens up to Javi about his past. Bonnie tells Sarah a hard truth. Xander and Gwen reconnect."

Thursday, July 10

"Chanel supports Johnny. Tony warns EJ. Jada and Belle are stunned by what they uncover. Xander and Philip face off"

Friday, July 11

"EJ works Belle. Paulina fills Johnny in. Jada interrogates Chanel. Xander and Maggie clash. Sarah tries to convince Philip to come clean."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of June 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 30

"EJ insists Johnny is innocent. Rafe gets angry with Jada. Chanel rips into Paulina. Marlena and Roman share their concerns. Gabi and Ari enjoy a sweet mother/daughter moment."

Tuesday, July 1

"Sophia updates Tate. Ari questions Doug III. Brady and Kristen argue about Rachel. Chanel and EJ clash."

Wednesday, July 2

"Sophia freaks out. Steve gives Julie news. Maggie gets Sarah to open up. Javi brings Leo a big surprise."

Thursday, July 3

"Sophia asks Melinda for help. Tate reconciles with Holly. Maggie has a testy exchange with Xander. Brady encourages Sarah."

Friday, July 4

"EJ supports Johnny. Abe checks on Chanel. Belle makes a promise to Paulina. Brady and Kristen consult with Marlena. Alex pitches an idea to Stephanie."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.