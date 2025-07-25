Days of Our Lives spoilers week of July 28-August 1

There a lot happening in Salem this week as we reach the end of July. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 28-August 1.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of July 28:

Monday, July 28

"Julie gloats to Gwen. Tony sets his sights on reclaiming DiMera from Titan. Gabi hires Steve. Marlena opens up to Kayla."

Tuesday, July 29

"Johnny’s trial gets underway. EJ is pitted against Belle. Kate and Philip catch up. Jada gives Stephanie a hard time."

Wednesday, July 30

"Susan warns EJ. Holly bonds with Maggie. Tate is crushed. Chanel and Johnny focus on the future. Sarah confronts Sophia."

Thursday, July 31

"EJ and Chad question Susan’s newfound power. Xander and Sarah navigate through their new relationship. Kayla gives advice to Steve. Alex tries to calm Stephanie."

Friday, August 1

"Chad and Cat end up unexpectedly stuck together. EJ drops hints about big plans ahead. Marlena questions Rachel. Xander dines with Gwen. Brady and Sarah bond."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of July 21:

Monday, July 21

"Xander and Philip remain at odds. Gwen and Leo spar. Javi comforts Gabi. Tate and Rafe search for Ari and Holly. Holly and Ari try to make an escape.."

Tuesday, July 22

"Brady supports Tate. Melinda hatches a new scheme with Sophia. Kayla becomes fed up with EJ’s antics. Sarah worries about her custody battle with Xander. Stephanie freaks out on Alex."

Wednesday, July 23

"Xander allows Sarah to see Victoria. Tony makes an offer to Gabi. Holly and Ari confront Doug III. Sophia stuns Brady and Tate."

Thursday, July 24

"EJ has a session with Marlena. Gwen makes a shocking discovery. Paulina worries to Abe. Johnny’s trial begins…"

Friday, July 25

"Gwen and Gabi’s old animosity resurfaces. Doug III and Julie share a bittersweet goodbye. Susan tries to help Johnny. Marlena has a health scare. Sarah confides in Brady."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.