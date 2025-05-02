Days of Our Lives spoilers week of May 5-9

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May 5-9.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of May 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5

"Steve and Shawn commit to a plan. Chanel rips into EJ. Chad tries to get Cat to reconsider. Marlena offers Johnny words of advice."

Tuesday, May 6

Tate tries to cheer up Sophia. Doug III ignores Holly. Shawn questions Jada. Gabi loses her cool.""

Wednesday, May 7

"EJ reveals his intentions to Dr. Jeffrey Russell. Kayla finds a way to accomplish two goals. Belle and Shawn bond. Alex shares a discovery with Xander."

Thursday, May 8

"Kayla declines EJ’s offer. Abe consoles an upset Chanel. Cat gives Chad a free pass. Marlena tries to help Johnny. Xander and Sarah prepare for vacation."

Friday, May 9

"Xander and Sarah’s vacation plans are derailed. Chad and Cat comfort Felicity. EJ vows to protect Johnny. Alex lays on the charm with Stephanie. Javi opens up to Leo."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of April 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 28

"Kayla shares devastating news with Marlena and Steve. Shawn leans on Jada. Johnny gets advice from Marlena. Tate asks Sophia to prom."

Tuesday, April 29

"Maggie eviscerates Philip. Doug III finds himself in hot water. Holly witnesses a nice moment between Tate and Sophia. Xander confides in Sarah."

Wednesday, April 30

"Paulina encourages Chanel. EJ reaches out to Johnny. Cat shocks Chad. Leo accuses Gabi. Kayla makes a desperate plea."

Thursday, May 1

"Kayla and Stephanie talk about a secret. Shawn asks Steve for help. Xander and Alex put their heads together. Gabi and Philip clash. Leo makes a suggestion to Javi."

Friday, May 2

"Sarah counsels Xander. Tate rips into Johnny. Sophia grows agitated with her mother Amy. Marlena offers advice to Belle. EJ gives Rita an assignment."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.