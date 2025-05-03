The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of May 5-9: Liam confronts Bill

Steffy (Jacqueline Mac Innes Wood) has been pushing Liam (Scott Clifton) to talk to Hope (Annika Noelle) about his condition, and in the coming week not only does Hope find out, but so does Bill (Don Diamont). Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for May 5-9.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5:

"Steffy urges Liam to tell Hope about his prognosis."

Tuesday, May 6:

"Liam and Steffy struggle with the reality of his condition."

Wednesday, May 7:

"Brooke is thrown when Deacon suggests what Hope does next. Steffy and Hope find themselves in solidarity over Liam."

Thursday, May 8:

"Luna vows to go against all odds to find a way to have a relationship with Finn. Steffy shares the details of what Liam is going through with Hope."

Friday, May 9:

"Bill and Liam face the past—and each other—in a raw, emotional reckoning that could change everything."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 28

"Fuel gets added to the fire when Steffy and Taylor learn who the showstopper was truly meant for; Katie catches a glimpse of Daphne kissing Carter."

Tuesday, April 29

"Ridge confronts Eric over the stunt he pulled with Brooke; Katie demands the truth from Daphne after having eavesdropped on her and Zende."

Wednesday, April 30

"Ridge is torn by Eric’s words and Brooke’s actions; Daphne doesn’t stand a chance when Katie fiercely protects Carter."

Thursday, May 1

"Hope gets suspicious of Liam’s new living arrangement; Will congratulates Electra on her newfound happiness and success."

Friday, May 2

"Liam encourages Hope to give Carter another chance."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.