Netflix announces second season of darkly humorous thriller, Dept. Q
Matthew Goode will return as DCI Carl Morck to solve more complex mysteries.
There's great news for Dept Q fans as Netflix has announced today, Tuesday, August 19, that the Edinburgh-based crime drama has been commissioned for a second series.
It has also been confirmed that the main cast from Dept Q season 1 will be back, including Matthew Goode as lead character DCI Carl Morck and his team of misfits – Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose and Jamie Sives as Hardy.
The first season, which was made up of nine episodes, followed Carl as he was tasked with opening Department Q, a new branch of the police department that reopened unsolved cases after taking time off work following a shooting that left his partner paralysed and a younger officer dead.
His first case saw him investigate the disappearance of a prosecutor called Merritt Lingard, but little did Carl know he was digging into a world much darker than he could have ever imagined, and soon the case threw his entire world into turmoil.
Season 2 will see Carl and his team opening another cold case that has previously been deemed unsolvable, once again working to unearth the truth while delivering a series of darkly humorous one-liners.
The first season saw fans fall in love with the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves as they fought to find out what really happened to Merritt - leading to the series spending 6 weeks in the Global Top Ten on Netflix earlier this year.
Speaking about returning for a second series, Matthew Goode said: “I'd like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q's storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!”
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
While Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin from Netflix added: “We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in season 2…. Edinburgh, we’re back.”
All episodes of Dept Q season 1 are available on Netflix now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
