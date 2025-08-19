Netflix announces second season of darkly humorous thriller, Dept. Q

There's great news for Dept Q fans as Netflix has announced today, Tuesday, August 19, that the Edinburgh-based crime drama has been commissioned for a second series.

It has also been confirmed that the main cast from Dept Q season 1 will be back, including Matthew Goode as lead character DCI Carl Morck and his team of misfits – Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose and Jamie Sives as Hardy.

The first season, which was made up of nine episodes, followed Carl as he was tasked with opening Department Q, a new branch of the police department that reopened unsolved cases after taking time off work following a shooting that left his partner paralysed and a younger officer dead.

His first case saw him investigate the disappearance of a prosecutor called Merritt Lingard, but little did Carl know he was digging into a world much darker than he could have ever imagined, and soon the case threw his entire world into turmoil.

Season 2 will see Carl and his team opening another cold case that has previously been deemed unsolvable, once again working to unearth the truth while delivering a series of darkly humorous one-liners.

The first season saw fans fall in love with the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves as they fought to find out what really happened to Merritt - leading to the series spending 6 weeks in the Global Top Ten on Netflix earlier this year.

Chloe Pirrie as Merritt Lingard in Dept. Q. (Image credit: Netflix)

Speaking about returning for a second series, Matthew Goode said: “I'd like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q's storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!”

While Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin from Netflix added: “We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in season 2…. Edinburgh, we’re back.”

All episodes of Dept Q season 1 are available on Netflix now.