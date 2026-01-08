Suitcases zipped, the fire pit primed, and Maya Jama ready to host, Love Island: All Stars 2026 kicks off on Monday, January 12 at 9pm GMT on ITV2, with an extended launch running until 10:35pm. You can also stream it live and on-demand on ITVX.

The next episode will follow on Tuesday at 9pm GMT as the show settles into its nightly groove.

Even better, the series plays out Sunday to Friday at 9pm, with Unseen Bits dropping every Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Watching from abroad? If you’re a UK citizen on holiday or traveling, you’ll need a quality VPN to access ITVX for free.

For 2026, there’s a notable tweak, too. Producers have confirmed a bumper six-week run, the longest All Stars season yet, and that feature-length launch to get everyone talking.

Who is pairing up first, then? Two winners are in the mix from the jump, Millie Court and Jess Harding, while fan favorites Whitney Adebayo and Ciaran Davies are also back in the villa. That first coupling ceremony could be spicy.

If you’re new to Love Island, where have you been? Here’s how to watch All Stars for free, plus how to stream previous All Stars seasons before the premiere.

How to watch Love Island: All Stars for FREE

Love Island: All Stars 2026 (Series 3) is free to watch in the UK on ITVX, with live broadcasts on ITV2 at 9pm and catch-up available on demand after each episode. In Scotland, you can also use STV Player. Previous All Stars seasons (Series 1 and 2) are available on ITVX if you want to refresh your memory before the launch.

ITVX is free for UK viewers, offering live streaming and catch-up without a paid plan. In Scotland, STV Player provides the same access.

Outside the UK? If you’re a Brit abroad, use a reputable VPN to access ITVX and watch live alongside the UK audience,

Watch Love Island: All Stars from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re traveling, subscribe to a UK service you already use and stream Love Island: All Stars on ITVX for free.

We swear by NordVPN for streaming, and you can download it with a discount below to access ITVX abroad.

What is happening in Love Island: All Stars 2026? (SPOILER WARNING) The All Stars format brings back notable Islanders from the past decade for a second shot at love in South Africa, with Maya Jama hosting and Iain Stirling narrating. The opening night is an extended special, then episodes air nightly at 9pm Sunday through Friday, with Unseen Bits each Saturday. The season runs for six weeks, and the winning couple walks away with a £50,000 prize. The confirmed starting lineup includes returning favorites and recent villa standouts such as Millie Court (Series 7), Jess Harding (Series 10), Whitney Adebayo (Series 10), Ciaran Davies (Series 11), Belle Hassan (Series 5), and more. Expect early fireworks as recent Series 12 Islanders Helena Ford and Tommy Bradley re-enter the mix, and keep an eye on redemption arcs for the likes of Jack Keating and Charlie Frederick.

Is Unseen Bits back too? Yes. Unseen Bits returns every Saturday at 9pm on ITV2, with the episode also available to stream on ITVX.

Can I watch Love Island: All Stars for free?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, thanks to free-to-use ITVX (and STV Player in Scotland), with nightly live broadcasts on ITV2 at 9pm and on-demand catch-up after each episode. You can also stream previous All-Star seasons on ITVX.

Elsewhere, availability and delays vary:

US – Peacock (Premium or Premium Plus required) New episodes are scheduled to arrive two days after the UK broadcast, with Season 3 expected to start on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Episodes typically drop daily at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Canada – CTV (free with ads) and Crave (paid) New episodes generally arrive a few days behind the UK, usually added daily in the evening. Both services are expected to carry Season 3 starting in mid-January, and Crave hosts previous seasons on demand.

Australia – 9Now (free) Episodes last year were on a two-day delay but we had no announcement about whether it will arrive on the same schedule for Season 3.



Love Island: All Stars 2026 episode schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Episode UK release date Episode 1 (launch): January 12, 9pm–10:35pm GMT Episode 2: January 13, 9pm GMT Episode 3: January 14, 9pm GMT Episodes 4-6: January 15–17, 9pm GMT (Saturday is Unseen Bits)

After launch week, the series runs Sunday to Friday at 9pm GMT, with Unseen Bits every Saturday at 9pm.

What is the Love Island: All Stars trailer?

Love Island All Stars S3 | Monday 12th January | ITV2 & ITVX - YouTube Watch On

What’s new in Love Island: All Stars 2026?

A longer run: this All Stars season is extended to six weeks, the longest yet.

this All Stars season is extended to six weeks, the longest yet. An extended premiere: a feature-length launch episode on January 12 from 9:00pm to 10:35pm.

a feature-length launch episode on January 12 from 9:00pm to 10:35pm. The lineup: returning winners Millie Court and Jess Harding headline alongside Whitney Adebayo, Ciaran Davies, Belle Hassan, and others, with Maya Jama hosting and Iain Stirling narrating.

returning winners Millie Court and Jess Harding headline alongside Whitney Adebayo, Ciaran Davies, Belle Hassan, and others, with Maya Jama hosting and Iain Stirling narrating. Location and prize: the villa is in South Africa, with £50,000 up for grabs for the winning couple.

the villa is in South Africa, with £50,000 up for grabs for the winning couple. Format tweaks: producers have suggested Casa Amor is tricky to fit into All Stars’ shorter structure, though they’ve teased new ways to shake up the villa in 2026.

