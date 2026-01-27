TV Spy — FBI, The Lincoln Lawyer, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: January 31 - February 6

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

FBI season 8

(Image credit: 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Two of the best cop shows collide as Juliana Aidén Martinez joins the cast of FBI season 8 as Special Agent Eva Ramos, after previously playing Detective Kate Silva in Law & Order: SVU.

The crime procedural follows the elite unit at the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This team, including agents Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), use their talents, intellect and technical expertise to keep the country safe from terrorism, organised crime and counterintelligence.

In FBI season 8, Special Agent-in-Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) is fighting for her life while the team investigates the kidnapping of a federal judge. Meanwhile, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) must confront the realities of his new responsibilities and there are fatal consequences when Maggie and OA come under threat.

Catch all the fast-paced drama and high-octane action of FBI season 8 on Sky Witness on February 5.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

The Lincoln Lawyer cruises onto Netflix for a fourth season on February 5 as Manuel Garcia Rulfo reprises his role as the street-savvy defence attorney Mickey Haller.

Based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence by Michael Connolly, the hit legal drama sees Mickey "face his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past."

If you want a refresher on what happened in the previous season, you can check out our episode recaps in our The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 guide.

Grosse Point Garden Society

(Image credit: NBC)

Garden clubs are supposed to be a peaceful retreat, but not for the Grosse Pointe Garden Society. In this drama, four suburban garden club members get their green fingers dirty with a murder mystery.

Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), Brett (Ben Rappaport), and Birdie (Melissa Fumero) get rid of the evidence by burying the body in their own garden. However, "as dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.”

In Sarabeth Pollock's What To Watch review for Grosse Pointe Garden Society, she writes that it "delivers a bountiful bouquet of comedy and drama." If the seed of intrigue has been planted in your mind, then head on over to ITV2 to watch the soapy dramedy.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, February 2

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy episode 2 airs on ITV1 on Friday, February 6

Fallout season 2 episode 8 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, February 4

FBI season 8 episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, February 5

Fire Country season 1 episode 5 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, February 3

Grosse Point Garden Society episodes 5 & 6 air on ITV2 on Tuesday, February 3 and Wednesday, February 4

High Potential season 2 episode 12 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 4

Matlock season 2 episode 5 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, February 4

NCIS season 22 episode 3 airs on 5USA on Monday, February 2

School Spirits season 3 episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, February 4

School Spirits continue to haunt Paramount+ this week. (Image credit: Paramount+)