TV Spy — The Diplomat, NCIS: Origins, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: October 11-17

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

The Diplomat season 3

(Image credit: NICK WALL/NETFLIX)

Intrigue, espionage and treason are all in a day's work for US Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) in The Diplomat. The Netflix political thriller is back for a third season on October 16 and sees things get a lot more complicated for Kate.

In The Diplomat season 3, "Kate Wyler lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the president is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and an unnerving bond with first gentleman Todd Penn.”

Making his debut in this critically acclaimed must-watch show is Bradley Whitford as Grace's husband, Todd.

NCIS: Origins season 1

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

The hit crime-solving CBS franchise NCIS has now reached UK soil as NCIS: Origins lands on 5USA on October 13. With its various spinoffs such as NCIS: Sydney and NCIS: New Orleans, there have been more than a thousand episodes — now there's more to add to the list with this spin-off.

NCIS: Origins is a prequel series that explores the backstory of the iconic character Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Austin Stowell plays the young Gibbs, while the original actor Mark Harmon narrates the series as it follows Gibbs starting his career as a new special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he joins a ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

Can't get enough of NCIS? You're in luck as NCIS: Origins season 2 also premieres this week on Paramount Plus.

The Offer

(Image credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+)

ITVX has given us an offer we can't refuse as this drama delves into the making of Francis Ford Coppola's cinematic masterpiece The Godfather. Miles Teller plays Oscar-winning producer Albert S Ruddy as it chronicles his experiences and struggles while making one of the most famous movies in history.

What To Watch has got everything you need to know about The Offer, along with Fact vs Fiction episode recaps and a cast guide. Hopefully that's enough for you to say yes!

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Murdaugh: Death in the Family premieres on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 1 airs on 5USA on Monday, October 13

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 1 airs on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, October 15

NCIS: Tony & Ziva episode 9 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, October 16

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, October 14

Outlander: Blood of my Blood episode 10 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, October 11

S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 13 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, October 12

Task episode 6 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, October 13

The Diplomat season 3 airs on Netflix on Thursday, October 16

The Last Frontier episode 3 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 17

The Last Frontier continues on Apple TV Plus. (Image credit: Apple TV+)