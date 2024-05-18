Fire Country season 3: everything we know about the firefighter drama

Fire Country has done a remarkable job carving a place for itself among other firefighting dramas like 9-1-1 and Chicago Fire, and it will continue to do so with Fire Country season 3 this fall.

The hit series returns with Max Thieriot at the helm as the reformed man trying to escape the mistakes of his past and give back to his community as a courageous firefighter alongside some equally fearless people. So what happens next in Fire Country season 3?

Here’s everything we know.

An official premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, CBS has shared that the new episodes will premiere on Friday nights at 9 pm ET/PT. Once more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

Fire Country is a CBS original series, and new episodes air live on the network. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Essential Tier members of Paramount Plus can watch episodes the day after they air on the streaming network. All subscribers to the streamer can currently catch up with seasons 1 and 2.

To date, we don’t have official information about a UK release rollout for season 3 episodes, but we anticipate they will join previous episodes on Sky Witness.

Fire Country season 3 plot

It's a bit too early to know specific plot points for the new season. However, at the heart of the series is a procedural about the fires the firefighters (both professional and volunteer) put out in the Northern California area. If dealing with flames wasn’t difficult enough, these characters also have to contend with the drama in their personal lives.

Although the show zeroes in on several characters, the central character is Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot). Once the golden boy of his hometown, he returns years later as a volunteer firefighter with a rap sheet and a desire to prove he’s bigger than his past and people’s misconceptions. The task ahead of him is nothing short of complex.

As we learn more about season 3 storylines, we'll pass along the updates.

Jordan Calloway, Fire Country (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Fire Country season 3 cast

As of publication, we anticipate that all the main characters are returning for the new season. As previously mentioned, Max Thieriot stars as Bode. Prior to this series, Thieriot was a familiar face on SEAL Team, Bates Motel and Texas Rising.

Also expected to return to the series Kevin Alejandro as Manny. He’s previously starred in projects like Lucifer, Southland, True Blood and Arrow. So far, rounding out the rest of the cast are the following:

Billy Burke (9-1-1: Lonestar) as Vince

Diane Farr (Rescue Me) as Sharon

Stephanie Arcila (9 Bullets) as Gabriela

Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning) as Jake

Jules Latimer (Guilty Party) as Eve

Fire Country season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for season 3 yet, but when one becomes availble we'll place it here.