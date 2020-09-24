Fubo TV Packages & Pricing in 2020: Channel List, DVR, Add-ons

Fubo TV is an excellent option — especially if you're way into sports.

Fubo TV is another multichannel video programming distributor. But it's not just another multichannel video programming distributor.

Sure, it's got a lineup of channels that you can put up against any other comparable plan on any other service. And it's got the add-on features you look for in this sort of thing.

But Fubo TV also has a pretty big leg up on the competition: It streams sports (not all sports, but some sports, anyway — or at least sports back when where were sports to be sported) in 4K resolution.

Yeah, we could nitpick things to death, like "what you really mean is upscaled content blah, blah blah." But here's the thing: Upscaled or not, once you watch sports in 4K, you're going to want to watch all sports in 4K.

Fubo started back in 2015 as an all-sports service at the super-low price of $7 a month. A couple years later, though, it went more mainstream, added more channels, and got a big-boy price to go with it.

In the summer of 2018 it streamed its first sports event in 4K — the final rounds of the FIFA Men's World Cup. Since then, it's continuously streamed a smattering of games and events in 4K, including the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Prices went up in the summer of 2020, adding $5 across the board. At the same time, it lost the Turner family of channels but gained Disney.

Fubo TV plans

Fubo TV still has those two sets of channels, which you can find below. But it now has four plans from which you'll choose when you sign up for service.

Here's how things break down:

Standard plan: $59.99 a month for more than 100 channels, two simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based DVR.

$59.99 a month for more than 100 channels, two simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based DVR. Fubo Extra: $5.99 a month for another 44 channels on top of that.

$5.99 a month for another 44 channels on top of that. Family: $64.99 a month for 109 channels, 250 hours of cloud-based DVR, and three streams at once.

$64.99 a month for 109 channels, 250 hours of cloud-based DVR, and three streams at once. Family Play with Showtime: $69.99 a month for the family plan, plus Showtime.

$69.99 a month for the family plan, plus Showtime. Elite: $79.99 a month for 153 channels, Fubo Extra, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and up to five streams at once.

$79.99 a month for 153 channels, Fubo Extra, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and up to five streams at once. Fubo Español: $29.99 a month for 32 Spanish-language channels, 250 hours of cloud DVR, and two streams at once.

Some of Fubo TV's plans come with a free one-week trial.

In your favorite web browser, hit up www.fubo.tv Click the "Start Free Trial" button. Enter your email address and create a strong, unique password. (Or use the single-sign-on option.) Pick your package of choice and click "Start Free Trial." Choose your add-ons and any extra packages. Click the "Continue to Last Step" button. Enter your payment information. Click "Start Watching Fubo TV."

Fubo TV channels

A big change for Fubo in the fall of 2020 is the addition of the Disney family of channels. That includes ESPN, which has been a pretty gaping whole in the lineup before August.

Following are the channels available in the main Fubo TV lines — the Standard plan, and what's included in Fubo Extra.

Standard Extra Adventure Sports Latino Entre+ A&E x ABC x ABC News Live X ACC Network x AMC x American Heroes Channel x Animal Planet x Antena 3 x Bandamax x BBC World News x beIN SPORTS x beIN SPORTS 4 x beIN SPORTS 5 x beIN SPORTS 6 x beIN SPORTS 7 x beIN SPORTS 8 x beIN SPORTS Español x beIN SPORTS La Liga x BET x BET Her x BET Jams x BET Soul x Big Ten Network x Big Ten Network 2 x Big Ten Network 3 x Big Ten Network 4 x Bravo x CBS (Select Markets) x CBS News x CBS Sports Network x Cheddar x Cine Sony Television x CMT x CNBC x CNBC World x Comedy Central x Comet x Cooking Channel x Cozi x CW (Select Markets) x De Pelicula x De Pelicula Clasico x Destination America x Discovery x Discovery en Español x Discovery Familia x Discovery Family x Discovery Life x Disney Channel x Disney Junior x Disney XD x DIY Network x E! x El Gourmet x ESPN x ESPN2 x ESPN3 x Food Network x FOROtv x FOX (Select Markets) x FOX Business Network x FOX News Channel x FOX Sports 1 x FOX Sports 2 x Freeform fubo Sports Network x Fuse x FX x FXX x FYI x Galavision x Game Show Network x Game+ Network x GetTV x GINX Esports TV x Golf Channel x GolTV English x GolTV Spanish x Great American Country x Hallmark Channel x Hallmark Drama x Hallmark Movies & Mysteries x HGTV x History x IFC x Insight TV x Investigation Discovery x Law&Crime x Lifetime x LMN x Local Now x Logo x Más Chic x MAVTV x MotorTrend x MSNBC x MTV x MTV Classic x MTV Live x MTV2 x MTVU x National Geographic x NBA TV x NBC (Select Markets) x NBC LX x NBC Universo x NBCSN x Newsmax x Newsy x NFL Network x NFL RedZone x NHL Network x Nick Jr. x Nickelodeon incl. Nick at Nite x NickMusic x Nicktoons x NTN24 x Nuestra Tele x Olympic Channel x Outdoor Channel x Outside TV x OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network x Oxygen x Pac-12 Arizona x Pac-12 Bay Area x Pac-12 Los Angeles x Pac-12 Mountain x Pac-12 Network x Pac-12 Oregon x Pac-12 Washington x Paramount Network x People TV x Pop x REVOLT x Ritmoson x Science Channel x SEC Network x Smithsonian Channel x Sony Movie Channel x Sportsman Channel x Stadium x Stadium Plus (1,2,3) x Sundance TV x Syfy x Tastemade x TeenNick x Telefe x Telehit x Telemundo (Select Markets) x Tennis Channel x The Weather Channel x TLC x Tr3s x Travel Channel x TUDN (fka Univision Deportes Network) x TUDNxtra 1 x TUDNxtra 10 x TUDNxtra 11 x TUDNxtra 2 x TUDNxtra 3 x TUDNxtra 4 x TUDNxtra 5 x TUDNxtra 6 x TUDNxtra 7 x TUDNxtra 8 x TUDNxtra 9 x TV Land x TVG x TVG2 x TyC Sports x Unimas x Universal Kids x Univision x Univision Tlnovelas x USA x VH1 x Viceland x VSiN x WE TV x World Fishing Network x Zona Futbol x

Upgraded features

Fubo TV has a couple upgrades that aren't included by default in the standard package, but can be added separately.

Cloud DVR Plus costs $2.50 a month and increases your save space to 500 hours.

Family Share allows three devices to stream at the same time. It costs $1.50 a month.

Fubo TV Add-On Packages

Fubo TV has a number of add-on packages available.

Sports Plus Package ($8.99 a month)

The first you'll see is Sports Plus with NFL RedZone. It comprises:

NFL RedZone

Stadium

Tennis Channel

Sports Illustrated TV

Zona Futbol

GolTV English

GolTV Spanish

PAC-12 Arizona

PAC-12 Bay Area

PAC-12 Los Angeles

PAC-12 Mountain

PAC-12 Oregon

PAC-12 Washington

Fox College Sports Atlantic

Fox College Sports Central

Fox College Sports Pacific

VSiN

Game+

Fight Network

TVG2

TyC Sports

Stadium 1-3

Fubo Cycling package ($11.99 a month)

The Fubo Cycling package actually has more than just cycling in it, because it also throws in the International Sports Plus package for free. You'll get:

Fubo Cycling

Fox Soccer Plus

Zona Futbol

GolTV English

GolTV Spanish

TyC Sports

Eleven Sports

Fubo Extra ($5.99 a month)

The Fubo Extra Package is built in to the Fubo Ultra plan, but can be added to the Standard and Family Plans. It includes the channels seen in the chart above.

Adventure Plus Package ($4.99 a month)

The Adventure Plus Package includes:

Outdoor Channel

Sportsman Channel

World Fishing Network

Outside TV

MAV TV

Latino Plus ($7.99 a month)

The Latino Plus Package includes the following channels:

Fox Deportes

Zona Futbol

GolTV Spanish

TyC Sports

CNN en Español

Baby TV Español

Cine Sony Television

Discovery en Español

Discovery Familia

El Gourmet

Fox Life

Más Chic

Nat Geo Mundo

Nuestra Tele

Telefe

Tr3s

Rai Italia ($7.99 a month)

Rai Italia gets you Italian coverage of Seria A and Coppa Italia soccer, along with news, shows, and movies.

Portuguese Plus ($14.99 a month)

Benfica TV

Gol TV

RTP International

Premium Channels

Fubo TV has two premium options from which to choose.

The Showtime suite of channels costs $10.99 a month. With it you'll get:

Showtime

Showtime West

Showtime 2

Showtime Showcast

Showtime Extreme

Showtime Beyond

Showtime Next

Showtime Women

Showtime Family

And AMC Premiere is available for $4.99 a month. With it yo'll get new show episodes ad-free, and select full seasons, bonus content, uncut movies and more.

Does Fubo TV stream in 4K?

Yes! Somewhat! Sometimes! And just sports.

Fubo TV is one of the few ways you can watch live sports in 4K resolution in the United States. We're not going to nitpick too much about the fact that you're almost certainly watching an upscaled feed (they're at the mercy of the content provider). The simple fact is that a 4K stream looks better than a stream that is not 4K.

And basically it's going to ruin you for anything else.

The bad news is that you're only looking at a handful of games on the 4K schedule.