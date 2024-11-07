Frndly TV: price, channels, plans, where to watch and everything else you need to know about the cheap live TV service

If you're cutting the cord and moving away from a cable subscription then you're probably looking at live TV streaming services as a way to watch live TV. Of all the options you might be considering, Frndly TV stands out by being far and away the cheapest (that isn't a free streaming service).

Undercutting the most affordable mainstream TV streaming platform Sling TV and even the other low-cost champ Philo TV by heavy margins, Frndly TV keeps its price low by offering a curated list of TV channels.

You're not getting the big sports or many news channels, the likes of which are what makes other live TV streaming services cost so much. Instead you're getting a decent list of entertainment channels so you've always got something to occupy your screen.

Below you can find the Frndly TV channel list as well as information on its price, what devices you can watch it on, and more, to help you make an informed decision as to whether you should sign up.

Frndly TV price

You can sign up for Frndly TV for just $7.99 per month. If you're scratching your head and thinking that's a typo, it's not: Frndly TV is the cheapest TV streaming service by a big margin, costing less than a Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus or Hulu subscription.

That cost is for the cheapest plan, Basic. There are pricier options in Classic or Premium plans that cost more, at $9.99 and $11.99 respectively, and we'll explore those in more detail later.

For some comparison the next most expensive rival is Philo TV which costs $25 monthly, and then you jump up to Sling which sets you back $40 per month, so Frndly TV is really in a league of its own.

Making the sign-up more tempting is the fact that Frndly TV offers a 7-day free trial, so you can test it out without committing and leave if you're not enjoying the experience.

Frndly TV plans

There are three plans for Frndly TV: Basic, Classic and Premium.

The cheapest is Basic, which costs $6.99. On this plan you can only stream video in SD (that's 720p) on a single screen at any one time, and there's no allowance for DVR recording.

Next up is the Classic plan at $9.99 per month. This lets you stream live TV channels in HD or 10880p, and you can stream on two screens at the same time. There's also an unlimited allowance on DVR recordings, which you can access for up to 3 months.

Finally is the $11.99-per-month Premium plan. Like Classic this lets you stream at a HD definition but you can do so on four screens at once, and the DVR recordings can be viewed for up to 9 months.

All three plans let you see the exact same

Where to watch Frndly TV

You won't want to sign up for Frndly TV unless you know you have a device that'll let you watch it.

Most of the major Smart TV systems will let you download the Frndly TV app including Samsung, Roku, Fire TV, Vizio, Apple TV, and Android TV. As well as Smart TVs you can use it alongside Chromecasts or Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

You can also download the Frndly TV app on your Android or iOS smartphone, and that includes iPads and Android tablets too.

Frndly TV video-on-demand

As well as its live TV channels, Frndly TV offers a limited video-on-demand library.

This is populated by shows and movies from the various channels included in the live TV streaming service, and can be bolstered by add-on bundles which we'll explore in more detail below.

Frndly TV DVR

Like most live TV services, Frndly TV offers a DVR to allow you to record programming shown on its channels.

The DVR allowance is unlimited, so you can record as many shows and movies as you'd like, and they'll remain on your account for nine months after the recording is made.

(Image credit: Frndly TV)

Frndly TV channels

At the time of writing there are 52 channels available on Frndly TV. Most of them are entertainment ones for movies, reality and documentary TV, some drama, cooking and weather, but there are select news channels too. Here's the whole list:

A&E

Aspire TV

Baby First

Bounce

BYU TV

Catchy Comedy

Craftsy TV

Crime & Investigation

Court TV

Dabl

Dove Channel

Dove Family Movies

Dove Kids

Family Movie Classics

FeTV

FYI

Game Show Network

Get

Great American Faith & Living

Great American Family

Grit

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Family

Hallmark Mystery

Heartland TV

H&I

History

Ion

Ion Plus

Ion Mystery

INSP

Justice Central TV

Laff

Local Now

Lifetime

LMN

MeTV

MeTV+

MeTV Toons

Military History

Movies!

Outdoor Channel

Pixl

Pursuit

Recipe TV

QVC

Start TV

Story Television

UPTV

Vice

The Weather Channel

Western Bound

Frndly TV add-ons

As well as the standard channel list, Frndly TV offers a list of add-on bundles to let you see extra videos.

They do cost more though, so it'll result in your monthly bill being higher, however all offer a 7-day free trial for currently subscribers to Frndly TV.

Here's the full list:

A&E Crime Central: $4.99 per month

Hallmark+: $7.99 per month

History Vault: $4.99 per month

Great American Pure Flix: $8.99 per month

Lifetime Movie Club: $4.99 per month

Frndly also offers bundles of the above for a reduced cost.