Philo TV Channels, Packages & Pricing in 2020

Philo is an inexpensive streaming option with a lot of channels you'll want to have.

Choice is everything when it comes to streaming TV. And another interesting option is upstart-turned must-see option Philo.

Philo has just single plan that gets you 63 channels for $20 a month. That's it. No having to pick and choose which channels you want on which packages. it's all or nothing.

The good news? Philo still has a fairly comprehensive set of channels — particularly given the price. It can go a long way toward filling the holes in competitors' plans — or maybe it's just enough on its own. Your call, of course.

Let's break down everything there is to know about Philo. The good. The great. The reasons you might well want to consider it as your only streaming option, or to bolster another strategy, like free over-the-air TV.

How much does Philo cost?

Philo is $20 a month for the standard service. That's it. No plans to pick from. No charts of channels from which to choose.

There's no contract, and you can cancel any time you want.

Does Philo have a free trial?

Yes, Philo has a free trial. You can give it a go for a week before paying the $20 monthly subscription free.

Philo says that as of August 2020, it had some 750,000 subscribers. By comparison, that's more than AT&T TV Now, which is

What channels does Philo have?

Here's the full list of channels available on Philo:

A&E AMC American Heroes Animal Planet Aspire AXS TV BBC America BBC World News BET BET Her Cheddar Cleo CMT Comedy Central Cooking Channel Crime + Investigation Destination America Discovery Discovery Family Discovery Life DIY Food Network FYI Game Show Network Get TV Great Amreican Country Hallmark Channel Hallmark Drama Hallmark Movies & Mysteries HGTV History IFC INSP ID Law & Crime Lifetime LMN Logo Motor Trend MTV MTV Classic MTV Live MTV2 Newsy Nick Jr. Nickelodeon NickToons OWN Paramount PeopleTV Revolt Science Sundance TV Tastemade TeenNick TLC Travel TV Land One UpTV VH-1 Vice WE TV

What add-ons does Philo have?

Philo also has a couple of premium add-on options. You can get three channels of STARZ for $9 a month, or three channels of EPIX for $6 a month. Both have a free seven-day trial.

Does Philo have a cloud-based DVR?

Yes — Philo has an unlimited cloud-based DVR, so you can "record" all the shows you want. Recordings are saved for up to 30 days so you can watch something over and over during that tame frame.

Can you stream Philo on multiple devices?

Philo allows up to three streams on three devices at the same time. So you can watch on a TV in the living room while someone else is watching from the bedroom, and a third person is watching on their phone while on the go.

Philo also has the ability to create up to 10 profiles on a single account, so each person in your family can watch what they want.

Which devices can you watch Philo on?

Philo supports most major modern hardware platforms. That includes iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. You also can watch via a web browser, or with Chromecast.