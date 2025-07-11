Scrubs reboot: cast and everything we know about the Zach Braff medical comedy

Medical shows are having a moment again on TV, and a classic medical comedy is getting in on the action as a Scrubs reboot is on the way at ABC. The reboot returns 15 years after the original series, which starred Zach Braff and ran for nine total seasons on NBC and ABC.

Initial reports about a Scrubs reboot in the works came out as early as December 2024, but the series has now been given a straight-to-series order, which means that it will be premiering as part of the 2025-2026 TV season on ABC. It joins new shows on the network like 9-1-1: Nashville and RJ Decker (both dramas), as well as adding to ABC’s comedy lineup that currently consists of Abbott Elementary and Shifting Gears.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Scrubs reboot.

There is no official premiere date for the Scrubs reboot. All indications are that the show will debut during ABC’s 2025-2026 TV season, which means it could premiere anywhere from September 2025 through early spring 2026.

Considering ABC already announced its fall 2025 TV premieres, it’s a good bet that the Scrubs reboot won’t be premiering until sometime after the calendar flips to 2026.

We’ll keep this post updated as news is shared about the Scrubs reboot premiere.

Scrubs reboot cast

Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn and Judy Reyes in Scrubs (Image credit: Paul Drinkwater/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Image)

It sounds like most of the original cast of Scrubs is going to come back for the reboot.

The initial reports confirmed that Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke are confirmed to return, reprising their roles as doctors John “JD” Dorian, Chris Turk and Elliot Reid.

While no one else is confirmed at this time, indications are that more original cast members are going to return for the reboot.

In addition to the above trio, the main cast of the original series included John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox, Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa, Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso, Neil Flynn as the Janitor, Robert Maschio as Dr. Todd Quinlan (aka The Todd), Sam Lloyd as Ted Buckland and Christa Miller as Jordan Sullivan. TBD on anyone else (Eliza Coupe was a series regular for the last two seasons).

Again, we’ll update as more info on the Scrubs reboot cast becomes available.

Scrubs reboot plot

Here is the official synopsis for the Scrubs reboot:

“JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra, both of whom were producers on the original run of Scrubs, are the executive producers and showrunners for the Scrubs reboot. Bill Lawrence, the creator of Scrubs (as well as Ted Lasso and Shrinking), is also an executive producer.

(If you’re worried about the reboot for any reason, I wrote a feature on why I’m confident the show’s legacy won’t be impacted by this new take.)

Scrubs reboot trailer

There’s no trailer for the Scrubs reboot at this time. We'll add one as soon as it becomes available online.