The Paper: release window, first look image, cast and everything we know about The Office spinoff

From Scranton to Toledo, there's a lot to love about The Paper for fans of the mega-hit NBC comedy The Office. The Peacock original series is set in "the universe of The Office," only this time the documentary crew that followed the Dunder Mifflin team has their sight set on a small-town newspaper, the Toledo Truth-Teller, struggling to stay alive in the age of online media.

Though the setup is different, there will be at least one familiar face from the flagship series as Oscar Nuñez returns, only this time he's the accountant for the same documentary team that followed him around at Dunder Mifflin.

The spinoff was created by Greg Daniels (who created the US version of The Office) and Michael Koman (co-creator of Nathan for You). Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who co-created the UK version of The Office, are also executive producers.

Here's everything we know about The Paper, including a first-look image from the show below.

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/Peacock)

There's no release date for The Paper, but we do know that it's coming to Peacock in September.

In the meantime, you can catch up on all nine seasons of The Office, including the supersized Superfan episodes, on Peacock.

The Paper is a Peacock original series, which means you need a subscription to be able to watch. You might have Peacock as part of your existing cable package, or you can subscribe to the streaming service directly.

The Paper premise

Here's the official logline of The Paper from Peacock:

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."

The Paper cast

In addition to Oscar Nuñez returning as Oscar, series regulars in The Paper include Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet) and Tim Key (The Witchfinder).

We don't have many details about the characters just yet but we know that Gleeson plays a new employee at the newspaper and Impacciatore serves as the managing editor.

The Paper trailer

There's no trailer for The Paper just yet, but we expect to see some footage later this summer. As soon as something posts, we'll have it for you right here.