The Studio: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Seth Rogen TV show

Seth Rogen is set to show us a take on the modern machinations of Hollywood, and all of its wild and ridiculous antics, in the new Apple TV Plus original series The Studio. Between putting a comedic twist on the inner workings of the movie business and all of the A-list stars and cameos that are going to be part of the series, there’s a lot to be excited about with The Studio.

This is Rogen’s second collaboration with Apple TV Plus, following his critically-acclaimed series Platonic opposite Rose Byrne. With The Studio, Rogen stars, directs, co-writes and co-producers alongside his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg and others. With all the star power behind it, the show could become one of the buzzier new TV shows in 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Studio right now.

Apple TV Plus is going to debut the first two episodes of The Studio to its subscribers worldwide on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. After that, one episode will be released weekly each Wednesday on the streaming service. With 10 episodes in total, The Studio will run from March 26 to May 21.

In order to watch The Studio, you must have a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

The Studio cast

Seth Rogen leads the cast of The Studio as Matt Remick, the new head of a major Hollywood movie studio. Rogen made his acting debut on the cult comedy show Freaks and Geeks before breaking out in movies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Superbad, This Is the End, Neighbors and more. Among his recent credits include his Emmy-nominated performance in Pam & Tommy, Dumb Money, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and, later in 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The supporting cast also features plenty of big names, including Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (The After Party), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Abbott Elementary) and Dewayne Perkins (The Upshaws), with Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) as a guest star.

As we see in The Studio trailer, there are also going to be a number of other high profile guest stars/cameos. From what we can see the list includes Martin Scorsese, Zac Efron, Charlize Theron and Anthony Mackie, and there very well may be many more.

The Studio plot

Here is the official plot for The Studio:

“In The Studio, Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.”

The Studio trailer

Watch the official teaser trailer for The Studio right here to see what Rogen’s Matt Remick is getting himself into:

The Studio — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The Studio posters

In a fun bit of marketing, Apple TV released a number of posters for The Studio in the various styles of classic movie posters. Check them all out right here:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV)

The Studio behind the scenes

The Studio was created by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez. Rogen and Goldberg also serve as executive producers on the series with their Point Grey Production company and partners James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen. Lionsgate Television is also backing the production.

As you can see in the trailer, The Studio is filmed in Los Angeles, including on a studio lot (though we don’t know which one at this time).