Super Mario Movie — release date, poster, cast and everything we know

The upcoming Super Mario movie is bringing the Nintendo mascot to the silver screen for the first time since 1993.

Eager not to replicate the failings of the live-action Mario movie from the 1990s, Nintendo has enlisted the help of Illumination, the animation studio that's best known for bringing us the Despicable Me, Sing and Secret Life of Pets franchises.

To help bring their beloved characters to life on the big screen, Nintendo's also brought in an all-star cast to lend their voices to the likes of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Bowser.

Here's e everything we know about the Mario movie right now...

The Super Mario movie was originally planned to release during the Holiday season in 2022, though Nintendo has now confirmed that the movie will hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

When that release date was revealed, Nintendo also gave us our first look at the film with the official poster, which you can see below.

Thursday. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct. pic.twitter.com/Ttrpn5TXJ5October 4, 2022 See more

Who's in the Mario movie cast?

The voice cast for the Mario movie was revealed back in September 2021, and it is packed full of huge Hollywood stars. The cast includes:

Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario

Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Northman, The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach

Jack Black (School of Rock) as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as Toad

Seth Rogen (This is the End) as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen (Big Mouth) as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson (Family Guy) as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) as Spike

Fans of the character will be pleased to know that Charles Martinet — who has provided the voice of Mario and many other Nintendo video game characters — is also on board and will appear in surprise cameos throughout the movie.

Is there a trailer?

Nintendo revealed that they would be holding a special Nintendo Direct live stream dedicated to the Mario movie which would include the worldwide debut of the trailer on Thursday, October 6 at 1:05 pm PT / 4:05 pm ET / 9:05 pm UK time.

We've embedded the link for the live broadcast above so you can tune in and watch the trailer and see what Nintendo reveals about the movie.

What is the Mario movie about?

Nintendo hasn't given much away about the plot just yet, though there's every chance that the live presentation we mentioned earlier will give us a better idea of what Mario's big screen adventure is going to be.

Who's directing the Mario movie?

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are behind the camera for the Mario movie. The pair have previously collaborated on Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. The screenplay has been written by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru).