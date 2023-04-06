Who did Charles Martinet play in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Charles Martinet is a voice actor who is best known for being the voice of Mario and many of his friends for Nintendo games for decades.

That's precisely why so many fans were shocked when he wasn't going to bring the character to life in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as the mustachioed mascot was instead voiced by Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris Pratt.

Nintendo still managed to find a spot for Charles Martinet among The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast, though, as we were told that he'd be popping up in a series of special voice cameos throughout the film. And since the credits don't confirm Martinet's roles, we've done our best to list them below.

Be warned, there are some minor spoilers for the film ahead—if you've not already checked the new animated caper out already, here's how to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and you can check out our Super Mario Bros. Movie review if you're considering whether you should buy a ticket or not—but read on to find out who Charles Martinet plays in the Mario movie.

So, who does Charles Martinet voice in the Super Mario Bros. Movie?

As we said, Martinet's roles aren't officially confirmed in the film's credits, as the veteran voice actor is instead credited alongside secondary performers. However, many outlets, including Eurogamer (opens in new tab) have pointed out that Martinet's distinct delivery is very easy to pick up on.

The first time Charles Martinet appears is mere minutes into the film. Mario and Luigi have filmed an advert for their plumbing business which sees them adopting exaggerated Italian accents (watch the ad here). Whilst the pair debate whether the accents are a bit much, a man called Giuseppe who sounds distinctly like Martinet interrupts and trots out some classic Mario catchphrases, saying: "Too much? It's-a perfect! Wahoo!"

The fact that this character promptly pulls a classic Mario pose and was playing a Jump Man arcade game (Mario's original name, for those not in the know) all but confirms that this has to be the main man himself.

Martinet's other role is more substantial and a little more symbolic, as he also plays Mario and Luigi's father. Their father appears several times across the film; early on, he appears in an awkward family scene where he tells Mario off for leaving his stable job and dragging his brother off to start a business together.

On the flip side, Mario's dad also crops up after Mario and Luigi take down Bowser in the final showdown after King Koopa made his way back into the real world. Having just watched his two boys become heroes, he's far more positive this time around!

These observations are corroborated both by Martinet's Super Mario Bros. Movie credits on IMDB (opens in new tab)—"Mario's Dad" and "Giuseppe"—and by a snapshot of the credits from the official French dub of the movie that has been shared on social media. (opens in new tab)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now showing in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.