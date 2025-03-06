Mickey 17, a 2025 new movie sees Robert Pattinson get one of his most interesting co-stars in his career — Robert Pattinson. That’s right, the popular actor is his own co-star, playing two roles in the sci-fi movie from the Oscar-winning director of Parasite that is now available to watch. But how can you watch Mickey 17?

How to watch Mickey 17 in movie theaters

Mickey 17 is playing in movie theaters worldwide as of March 7, with early screenings available in many locations starting Thursday, March 6.

The best way to find out when and where Mickey 17 is playing near you is by checking out the movie’s website or Fandango. Both of these sites will allow you to see all of the movie theaters in your area that are screening the movie and what times are available, as well as what formats are available to watch Mickey 17, as the movie was shot and is being shown in IMAX where available. You can purchase your Mickey 17 movie tickets directly through the sites.

Another option to look into, especially if you are a frequenter of a particular movie theater chain, is movie theater subscriptions and memberships. Offered by a range of US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks including deals on concessions.

Is Mickey 17 streaming?

No, Mickey 17 is not streaming or available for at-home viewing at this time, it is playing exclusively in movie theaters.

We don’t have any information on the timeline for Mickey 17’s at-home viewing debut, but it will likely first land on digital on-demand platforms for buying or renting. When it does land as part of the library on a major streaming service, as a Warner Bros. movie, we can safely assume that it will do so on Max in the US.

Updates to Mickey 17’s streaming plans will be added to this page when they become available.

What else to know about Mickey 17

Mickey 17 is the first movie from Bong Joon Ho since his acclaimed, Best Picture-winning smash Parasite (which is now streaming on Netflix if you’re curious). Six years is a long time to wait for the follow-up, but Mickey 17 hit a few snags along the way. Production was completed in early 2023 with an eye toward a 2024 release date, but the 2023 Hollywood strikes and some shuffling at the studio ultimately saw it being pushed to its 2025 release.

The response from critics signals that the delays shouldn’t be a warning sign for fans, as the movie is officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes ; get our thoughts with the official WTW Mickey 17 review.

But what is Mickey 17 about? Based on the book Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, here is the official synopsis:

“The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.”

Expanding on that, each time Mickey dies, a new version of him is produced to continue the assignment or take on a new dangerous task. However, things get complicated when Mickey doesn’t actually die during one assignment, but a new copy ends up being produced anyway.

In addition to Pattinson, the Mickey 17 cast features Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice), Steven Yeun (Minari), Toni Collette (Hereditary) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

A dark comedy, sci-fi movie, Mickey 17 has an “R” rating in the US for violent content, strong language throughout, sexual content and drug material; the movie is rated “15” in the UK for strong language, violence, injury detail, sex, drug misuse.

Watch the Mickey 17 trailer right here: