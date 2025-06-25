WTW’s most anticipated summer blockbuster movie of 2025, Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie, is finally here. And if you’re just as excited as we are to watch F1: The Movie, we’ve got all the details you need to know on just how to do that right now.

F1: The Movie hails from the director of Top Gun: Maverick (Joseph Kosinski) — in fact, the movie definitely feels like it’s trying to replicate that Top Gun: Maverick vibe a little — and is teasing what looks to be some of the most intense racing sequences put to film. Does the movie live up to the hype?

To find out, you’ll have to watch F1: The Movie for yourself. Here’s what you need to know on that front.

How to watch F1: The Movie in movie theaters

F1: The Movie is now playing exclusively in movie theaters, including IMAX showings where available. The movie is officially out in the UK and other international markets, while the US has early access screenings on June 25 and June 26, ahead of the movie’s official wide release on June 27.

To find out exactly where, when and in what format F1: The Movie is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. Either option shows you all of the movie theater locations in your area where the movie is playing, what times are available and if that theater has IMAX screenings available or not. When you find the time and place you like, you can purchase your F1: The Movie tickets directly through these platforms.

If you have a particular movie theater that you frequent, then another option that not only allows you to find F1: The Movie showtimes but also possibly saves some money on a ticket are movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These offerings (available from both US and UK movie theater chains) often provide moviegoers with free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other perks like deals on concessions.

Is F1: The Movie streaming?

No, you can’t stream F1: The Movie right now, and at this time, there is no information on when F1: The Movie is going to be available for at-home viewing via on-demand or streaming platforms.

Though F1: The Movie is a collaboration between Apple Original Film and Warner Bros. Pictures, when it makes its streaming debut, it is expected to do so exclusively on Apple TV Plus (subscription required). However, how long of a wait it might be is TBD.

Another Apple Original Film coming out this summer, Highest 2 Lowest, is releasing in August and already has a streaming release date for Apple TV Plus two weeks later. But there is no information on when F1: The Movie will be streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Other past collabs between Apple Original Films and studios that got a major theatrical release before heading to Apple TV Plus included Napoleon, which arrived on the streamer four months after it premiered in theaters; and Fly Me to the Moon, which hit Apple TV Plus six months after its wide release. The shortest wait was Killers of the Flower Moon, which arrived on the streamer three months after its premiere.

So, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any information on F1: The Movie’s streaming plans, but expect it to be a few months before it becomes available on streaming. Likely, the movie will be made available via digital on-demand prior to that.

What else to know about F1: The Movie

Here is the official synopsis for F1: The Movie:

“Dubbed ‘the greatest that never was,’ Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.”

In addition to the aforementioned Pitt, Bardem and Idris, F1: The Movie stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodina and Samson Kayo.

WTW's F1: The Movie review calls the movie "a winner," and other critics appear to agree, as the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a sneak peek at what to expect by watching the F1: The Movie trailer right here: