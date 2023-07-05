Why Damson Idris deserves an Emmy nom for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris deserves an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series after showcasing some of his best work as Franklin Saint in Snowfall season 6, the final installment of the FX drama.

While we won’t know if the powers that be agree with us on Idris deserving an Emmy nomination until July 12 when the honors are awarded celebrating TV from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, there's a strong case that Idris should be amongst the nominees.

Of course, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin from Succession season 4, Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us season 1 and Harrison Ford from 1923 season 1 are among the favorites in the running for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. However, Damson Idris could be a dark horse to not only claim a place among this year’s nominees, but be the longshot that wins.

Here's why we’re betting on Idris. Also, check out the other shows and performances we feel are deserving of Emmy nominations this year:

Damson Idris is long overdue for an Emmy nom

Damson Idris, Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Micksaw/FX)

It truly is a shocker that Idris has yet to secure a nomination for his role in Snowfall. Not only was the show one of FX's most-watched programs, raising the profile of the drama, but Idris did the remarkable job of mastering a distinct Southern Californian accent (he comes from the UK) while showing the ruthless nature of the Franklin character. However, in Snowfall's final season, Idris managed to kick things up a notch, helping to end the series with some of the best television in recent memory.

Sadly, the show as a whole has yet to be recognized in an Emmy regard despite the series having received glowing reviews over the years. As of publication, Snowfall has a 90% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes , and Idris’ performance in season 6 in particular was deemed "unmissable." Unfortunately, positive reviews haven’t translated into awards.

It would be a tragedy for Idris to go without being honored with an Emmy nomination. However, should that prove to be the case, he wouldn't be the first actor to be snubbed for their prolific role in a critically-acclaimed series in TV history.

Running down the list of shows over the years, Michael K. Williams never received a nomination for The Wire, Lauren Graham didn't get one for Gilmore Girls and believe it or not, Courtney Cox never garnered a nomination for her work in Friends, just to name a few.

Damson Idris' final scene as Franklin is an iconic TV moment

Damson Idris, Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Micksaw/FX)

Before we jump to the last moments of Snowfall, let's talk about Idris' overall season 6 performance, where he somehow managed to outshine his work from previous installments of Snowfall.

From the very beginning of the final 10 episodes, Idris portrayed a Franklin that was eerily desperate to recapture what he lost — $73 million to be exact. Franklin risked his bonds with family and friends, and slowly evolved into this unhinged maniac that was a far cry from the young yet wise amateur dealer we met in season 1.

There were several OMG events Idris created throughout season 6 as Franklin that blew your mind as a viewer. From Franklin's heated confrontation with Jerome (Amin Joseph) to his murderous plot with Teddy's (Carter Hudson) dad to Teddy's actual torture, Idris offered some golden TV.

Then in the Snowfall ending, Franklin was a man who literally lost everything and turned to alcohol, only to become just like the father he despised. Although Leon (Isaiah John) offered to help Franklin get back on his feet, Franklin refused. This is an Emmy-nomination-worthy scene for Idris. Take a look.

Snowfall fans are demanding the Emmy nom

Damson Idris, Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

Not that the Emmys reflect popular opinion or directly line up in step with the voices of social media, but in the days that followed the Snowfall season 6 finale, many were calling for Idris to finally receive an Emmy nomination, if not an award for his performance. Take a peek at just a few of the tweets we found.

GOATED Legend Damson Idris Emmy 🔜 #SnowfallFX pic.twitter.com/1X6ZdC0PZXApril 21, 2023 See more

Damson Idris absolutely, positively, needs an Emmy for his #SnowfallFX performance. If not to get what he’s owed for these last 6 seasons, this finale proves that he’s mastered this role. He made Franklin Saint what we know him to be. He deserves all the awards for it. pic.twitter.com/MQaTgBqVSOApril 20, 2023 See more

Give Damson Idris an Emmy IMMEDIATELY for this scene 👏🏾 #Snowfallfx pic.twitter.com/HQoO2jOlzDApril 7, 2022 See more

Snowfall ended perfectly. That’s how a lotta our fathers and uncles crashed out in the 80s early 90s. Damson Idris deserves Emmy award btw his performance throughout the show was special.April 20, 2023 See more

Also note that rapper Snoop Dogg called for Idris to receive Emmy recognition, but his colorful language dictates we allow you to go to the source yourself to hear what he said.

This is hopefully an occasion where popular opinion aligns with Emmy votes, and Idris at least walks away with a nomination.

You can watch Snowfall seasons 1-6 on Hulu.