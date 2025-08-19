Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle CONFRONTS his killer husband John after making a SHOCKING DISCOVERY

Aaron confronts his husband John – what has he uncovered?

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle makes a shocking discovery about John (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having escaped the village, hoping to leave their problems behind them, Aaron and John are settling into their holiday cottage.

But as Aaron starts looking around his surroundings, he makes a shocking discovery… What has he found?

Is John's huge back catalogue of sick and evil secrets about to get an airing?

When Aaron confronts his killer husband, is he about to unwittingly put himself in mortal danger?

Aaron makes a shocking discovery when he and John settle into their holiday cottage (Image credit: ITV)

At Wishing Well, Charity's in bits as she contemplates the mess she's in.

She's pregnant but unsure who's child she's carrying, she's slept with her ex, she's kissed another ex and she's booted out her husband Mack who's now totally ghosting her.

Fearful that her marriage really is well and truly done for given Mack's radio silence, Charity breaks down in floods of tears.

Charity contemplates the mess she's in (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .