Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle CONFRONTS his killer husband John after making a SHOCKING DISCOVERY
Airs Friday 29th August 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle makes a shocking discovery about John (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having escaped the village, hoping to leave their problems behind them, Aaron and John are settling into their holiday cottage.
But as Aaron starts looking around his surroundings, he makes a shocking discovery… What has he found?
Is John's huge back catalogue of sick and evil secrets about to get an airing?
When Aaron confronts his killer husband, is he about to unwittingly put himself in mortal danger?
At Wishing Well, Charity's in bits as she contemplates the mess she's in.
She's pregnant but unsure who's child she's carrying, she's slept with her ex, she's kissed another ex and she's booted out her husband Mack who's now totally ghosting her.
Fearful that her marriage really is well and truly done for given Mack's radio silence, Charity breaks down in floods of tears.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- John Sugden - Oliver Farnworth
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
