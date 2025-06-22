5 of 2025's biggest TV shows hit streaming this week — here's how to watch them

Streaming fans are probably well aware that there's not been much new to watch on all the best streaming services for the last few weeks. We've been in the usual summer dry spell when broadcasters understand that the nice weather and glut of sports means that people are less likely to watch new series.

However that changes this week (the week commencing Monday, June 23) as five of the biggest TV shows of the year are all set to land on streaming. Some of them release in their entirety and others get staggered releases.

These shows all come to different streaming services so it's unlikely that you'll be able to watch all of them (not to mention the time commitment!) but you can use our guide to the best streaming deals if you want to sign up for something new.

So here are the five big shows which are releasing on streaming this week, so you can add them to your watchlist.

Ironheart: Tuesday, June 24

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marvel)

We're starting this list with a bang: Ironheart is the latest Marvel TV show, the first truly new one since last year's Agatha All Along, and the final of Marvel's 'Phase Five' before Eyes of Wakanda later in the year.

Ironheart is about the same-titled hero, real name Riri Williams, who we briefly saw in Wakanda Forever. She's a Chicago-based inventor who creates a powerful suit of armor, carrying on Tony Stark's legacy as Iron Man.

With this suit she protects Chicago from danger and in doing so meets a magic-wielding superhero called The Hood, who has a gang and activist group called Young Lords.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After a few wobbles in the last few years, the Marvel TV show schedule has generally picked up in the last two years and been much more warmly received. So we're expecting big things from Ironheart.

You'll be able to watch Ironheart on Disney Plus with three episodes landing on Tuesday, June 24, and new ones releasing weekly.

Countdown: Wednesday, June 25

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

For fans of action-thriller series we've got Countdown, which comes from Amazon as the streamer that's quickly proving itself as the best platform for shows like it.

In Countdown, Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles stars as a homicide detective in LA investigating the oddly-public slaying of a fellow officer.

However the investigation quickly increases in scope as Ackles' Meachum is drafted into a task force of operatives from various agencies, all to stop a plot that's threatening Los Angeles.

Countdown was made by Chicago Fire creator Derek Haas which will automatically be enough off a draw to fans of that franchise, but a look at the trailer will show that this is a lot bigger in scope than your average streaming thriller.

Three episodes of Countdown will stream on Prime Video on Wednesday, June 25. After that a new episode will release each week.

The Bear season 4: Wednesday, June 25

(Image credit: FX Networks)

We've got two returning shows this week, and the first of them is also our only major non-thriller entry on this list. The Bear season 4 brings back the award-winning chef drama this week.

The Bear is a series about a high-achieving chef called Carmy who returns to his family sandwich shop in Chicago to try and turn its fortunes around.

In season 4 we're going to learn more about the decision of Sydney to stay at The Bear or learn for greener pastures, while the financial situation and reputation of the restaurant get more precarious and the various chefs and workers at the restaurants face personal challenges.

The awards that The Bear has won stand for themselves, and so season 4 is bound to be a must-watch for fans of the series. All ten episodes of The Bear season 4 will land at once on Wednesday, June 25. In the US they'll air on Hulu and everywhere else they'll come to Disney Plus.

Smoke: Friday, June 27

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Our second 'law enforcement' thriller (as I'm dubbing it) is Smoke, a US show with an inexplicable roster of British stars: Taron Egerton stars alongside Jurnee Smollett with Rafe Spall and Greg Kinnear in the cast.

In Smoke, Egerton plays an arson investigator and Smollett is a detective assigned to work with him in order to investigate a series of arson attacks in the Pacific Northwest.

However both have secrets which affect their ability to fully complete the case, and it's possible that these secrets will get them in some hot danger.

The show is inspired by the life and actions of John Leonard Orr, a serial arsonist whose story might reveal spoilers for the show itself. It's also made by the same man as Apple's previous hit Black Bird, so it immediately ranks as much-watch viewing.

Two episodes of Smoke land on Apple TV Plus on Friday, June 27. New ones will release every week until all 9 are out.

Squid Game season 3: Friday, June 27

(Image credit: Netflix)

The world's biggest Korean show returns for its final batch of episodes. These were apparently filmed alongside season 2 and some are considering Squid Game season 3 actually just season 2.5, but whichever way you shake it, it's the last batch of episodes for this lockdown hit.

Squid Game is about an underground life-or-death competition that down-on-their-luck people enter into, to try and win enough money to turn their lives around... or die trying.

After a character finally survived the trials in season 1, and returned to them in season 2 in order to take down the system from the inside, the third and final run will see the survivor continue his cat and mouse game with the trial's creator in order to end the events.

All of Squid Game season 3 will land on Netflix on Friday, June 27.