Best Cyber Monday streaming deals

Streaming services are getting into the holiday sales spirit, announcing a slew of deals that will let new subscribers sign up for their services at significantly reduced prices or with a longer free trial period.

After Black Friday, Cyber Monday has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year, with great offers on popular products like the best TV deals and all sorts of gadgets to boost your at-home viewing experience from the best soundbars to headphones and more.

This year, all the special offers coming in from streaming services means you can get access to your favorite shows and movies at low prices. Streaming services, including Hulu, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Discovery Plus are offering discounts or with a longer free trial period. Note: many of these are limited-time offers.

Cyber Monday was first associated with the U.S., following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, it has expanded globally and a number of UK streaming services are also offering special discounts.

Here is the full rundown of the Cyber Monday discounts on streaming services in the US and the UK.

Streaming service deals in the US

Hulu: $0.99 per month for a FULL year (85% saving)!

Get access to Hulu’s library of TV shows and movies, as well as original programming. It makes the ad-supported plan, which is normally $6.99 per month, available for $0.99 per month for a full year. Hulu's great deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 29.

Peacock Premium: 50% off Peacock Premium

By using the promo code TODAY, consumers can get 50% off Peacock Premium’s $4.99 per month ad-supported plan. This will let them watch Peacock’s full library of classic TV shows and movies, live sports, Peacock originals and the latest NBC shows the day after they air on TV.

Paramount Plus: one-month free trial

Paramount Plus is offering one month free for new users who use the promo code PEAKSALE. This will let consumers check out Paramount Plus’ full range of programming, which includes original series like 1883 and Star Trek: Discovery, live streams of NFL and college football games (as well as other sports) and, for those who opt for the $9.99 per month plan, access to their local CBS station broadcast.

Philo: Get your first month of Philo for $5, (80% saving)

New subscribers to Philo get their first month for just $5 (normal price $25), after their 7-Day free trial period. The deal runs until Dec. 1.

TIDAL: get 3 months of TIDAL Hi-Fi for just $1, TIDAL Hi-Fi Plus just $2 (96% off) If it's music deals you're looking for, Tidal — the premium music streaming service has got a dreamy new offer. Until Dec 6, new users can get 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2 or TIDAL HiFi for $1 (standard price $19.99/$9.99 per month).

Discovery Plus: $0.99 per month for three months, 80% off

Running through Cyber Monday, Discovery Plus will be available for $0.99 per month for three months, an 80% discount from its usual price of $4.99 per month. The deal is only available for subscribers who have never signed up for Discovery Plus through Amazon Prime Video before.

Other deals available for Cyber Monday include:

Starz (six months for $20, down from $43.99) and AMC Plus ($1.99 per month for a full year; usually $8.99 per month).

Streaming service deals in the UK

Sky NOW TV: 50% off Entertainment & Cinema packages

NOW TV is offering special discounts for its Entertainment, Cinema and Sports Membership + Boost packages this Cyber Monday. The Entertainment and Cinema packages will be available for £9.98 per month for four months, which is down from its standard price of £19.98. Consumers can sign up for NOW TV’s Sports Membership + Boost for £25 per month for three months, down from £33.99. Either package can be canceled at any time.

BFI Player: 99p per month via Amazon Prime Video for 3 months

As part of an Amazon Prime Video Cyber Monday deal, Prime Video subscribers can add the BFI Player channel add-on for 99p per month.

Britbox: 99p per month via Amazon Prime Video for 3 months

With this Cyber Monday deal, Britbox is just 99p per month. Britbox usually costs £5.99 per month, so you’d save £15 over three months.

Acorn TV: 99p per month via Amazon Prime Video

The Acorn TV Amazon Prime Video channel add-on is being offered for 99p per month as part of the Amazon Prime Channels Cyber Monday deal.

Hallmark: 99p per month via Amazon Prime Video

Celebrate the Christmas season with the Hallmark channel add-on, which will provide access to the new slate of Hallmark Christmas movies, for a special deal of 99p via the Amazon Prime Channels Cyber Monday deal.

TIDAL: get 3 months of TIDAL Hi-Fi for just £1, TIDAL Hi-Fi Plus just £2 (96% saving)

If it's music deals you're looking for, Tidal — the premium music streaming service has got a dreamy new offer. Until Dec 6, new users can get 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for £2 or TIDAL HiFi for £1 (standard price £19.99/£9.99 per month).