A General Hospital meet-cute storyline for Gio

Following months of being woefully underutilized on General Hospital, is Gio (Giovanni Mazza) about to finally get a storyline? Perhaps. After a fun meet-cute with Emma Scorpio-Drake (Braedyn Bruner) in the plaza on Christmas Eve, there were strong hints that Gio and Emma will have more interactions in the future, which may prove to be interesting.

Poor Gio has been kind of left out as everyone else on General Hospital got big dramatic storylines this fall. Giovanni Mazza is so talented, that it’s about time they give Gio a storyline with some meat to it, including a possible romance with Emma.

The role of Emma Scorpio-Drake has recently been recast. Braedyn Bruner is a newcomer to GH but she brings exactly the kind of bohemian fun spirit to Emma that is the perfect match for Gio. Gio is kind-hearted and steady, and Emma has a “Robin Hood” sense of justice and a keen sense of adventure that could bring Gio out of his shell.

Emma has been in and out of Port Charles for the past couple of years in school and helping her grandmother Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) on a few missions here and there. But a relationship with Gio could keep her in town for a while now.

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Gio has been kind of at loose ends ever since he arrived in Port Charles. He lives at the Quartermaine mansion, which is a pretty nice address for someone so young. He’s kind of a Quartermaine cousin through the Cerullos, which is a weak enough claim that it’s surprising Tracy (Jane Elliot) allowed him to move in.

But there’s some speculation that he’s actually the son of Brook-Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) after a brief relationship they had when they were young. Whether or not that’s true, Gio hasn’t had much to do on the show in the time he’s been around.

It looked for a while as if they were going to set him up as a love interest for Trina (Tabyana Ali) but now it seems like Trina is going to have an enemies-to-lovers style romance with handsome football player and art lover Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup). That once again leaves Gio hanging out with no real purpose.

Gio is one of the few characters currently on the show who doesn’t have a “past” in Port Charles, so his future is really wide open. He’s only distantly related to the Quartermaines (that we know of officially) so he’s free to hook up with any number of the younger characters on the show. He’s technically in school on a music scholarship, so the writers could give him any number of music-related futures.

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

And that’s one of the reasons why it’s tragic that they haven’t really given Gio a real storyline yet. As one of the few characters who doesn’t have any bad relationships or feuds with anyone in Port Charles, he has the most potential for any interesting storyline. But he’s just been languishing in the background for months.

His meet-cute with Emma was very sweet and hopefully will be the start of some real development for the character. They make an adorable couple and I’m excited to see what happens for them.

It would be very interesting if he finds out that Brook-Lynn and Dante are his actual parents. Dante is already struggling so much after losing Sam (Kelly Monaco) that finding out he has another child could be a great comfort to him. But that might complicate any future that Dante might have with Lulu (Alexa Havens-Bruening).

Amanda Setton and Josh Swickard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Gio finding out that Brook-Lynn is his mother would cement him within the Quartermaine family and possibly even make him the heir apparent to the family’s name. Tracy likes him and she hates Drew (Cameron Mathison), so she’d probably be very happy to dote on Gio and make him the public face of the Quartermaines so they could distance themselves from Drew and his shenanigans.

The new year is bringing a lot of new relationships to General Hospital and the potential for And that’s one of the reasons why it’s tragic that they haven’t really given Gio a real storyline yet. As one of the few characters who doesn’t have any bad relationships or feuds with anyone in Port Charles, he has the most potential for any interesting storyline. But he’s just been languishing in the background for months.

His meet-cute with Emma was very sweet and hopefully will be the start of some real development for the character. They make an adorable couple and I’m excited to see what happens for them.

It would be very interesting if he finds out that Brook-Lynn and Dante are his actual parents. Dante is already struggling so much after losing Sam (Kelly Monaco) that finding out he has another child could be a great comfort to him. But that might complicate any future that Dante might have with Lulu (Alexa Havens-Bruening).

some old ones to reignite like Liz (Rebecca Herbst and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) — bet on it! Hopefully, the new year will also bring in some fresh storylines that bring some of the younger characters, like Gio, to the forefront and give them a chance to shine.