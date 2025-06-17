General Hospital spoilers: the one return the canvas could really use right about now

General Hospital fans have seen some surprising casting news in recent weeks. First, Jonathan Jackson’s Lucky heads off on his next big adventure. Then, shortly after his departure was announced, the powers that be at the ABC soap revealed that Kelly Thiebaud was headed back to General Hospital, although it hasn’t been specified that Thiebaud is returning as Dr. Britt Westbourne (considering the doctor’s name has come up a lot lately, we suspect Britt will be "revived from the dead").

Oh, and we can’t forget the casting news that One Life to Live‘s Erika Slezak is joining General Hospital in an unspecified role. We’ll have to wait and see if she’s entering Port Charles as a new character, or she could perhaps take on the mantle of the infamous Helena Cassadine, last played by Constance Towers.

With all that being said, we’re just hoping another major casting announcement is made in the coming days and weeks. While we can always hold our breath that Kelly Monaco, through some chaotic storyline, is returning to play Sam McCall, we don’t know if that has any hope of happening. Instead, we’re hoping now is a great time to bring back Nikolas Cassadine.

Adam Huss, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

Don’t get us wrong, the General Hospital writers have been operating on all cylinders lately with the explosive storylines involving Drew (Cameron Mathison), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Michael (Rory Gibson), Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Lulu (Alexa Havins). However, we think Nikolas returning could add some more heat to the show for the summer.

At the present, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) finds herself single again now that Lucky is gone. We’d rather not see her back with Ric (Rick Hearst), and although her other ex, Jason (Steve Burton), is single, Jason may be paired with Britt should she return. So why not bring Nikolas back for Elizabeth? The duo have been friends for years, even lovers at one point, meaning they have plenty of history. And speaking of Britt, Nikolas also has a romantic past with Britt.

Additionally, it would be nice to see Nikolas back to clash with his aunt, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). She’s actively embezzling money from his son, so Nikolas learning about the information could set up a Cassadine showdown of sorts. Although if he learns that Alexis is stealing money from Ace on behalf of his manipulative ex-wife, Ava (Maura West), then this could set up a showdown between Ava and Nikolas — again.

Genie Francis, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Nikolas returning home could also put Sidwell (Carlo Rota) in the hot seat. Sidwell has moved into the Cassadine palace, Wyndemere, and he’s continuously moving about Port Charles quite mysteriously. We thought Sonny (Maurice Benard) would be the one to put Sidwell in his place, but maybe the person could be Nikolas, who could pop back up, wanting to stake his claim on what was once his.

Lastly, with one brother gone, Lulu may be in need of some sibling support. With Brook Lynn gunning for her after what Lulu did to Gio (Giovanni Mazza), Lulu may want all the support she can get.

For now, Nikolas back in Port Charles is just wishful thinking. However, we’d love to see it, especially if Nikolas gives into more of his Cassadine roots.