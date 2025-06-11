General Hospital exits and arrivals — all the latest cast changes

In the current landscape of American daytime soap operas, none of them has more tenure than ABC’s General Hospital, first hitting the airwaves on April 1, 1963. For over 60 years, fans have watched some iconic characters set foot in Port Charles. Whether we’re talking about Edward and Lila Quartermaine, Luke and Laura Spencer, Helena Cassadine or Sonny Corinthos, the series has managed to create numerous personas that have undoubtedly left their mark in the realm of TV.

Now, in recent years, fans have continued to rely on main staples like Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright), Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) to provide a sense of stability on the show. However, as with all soaps, there have been a fair share of characters who return, leave, or make a debut to help propel the storylines of the series. That’s why it’s important to stay up to date with the latest casting changes, and we’ve got you covered here.

Take a look at the list of the latest casting arrivals and exits for General Hospital.

Who's coming to General Hospital?

Here’s who you can look forward to seeing in Port Charles.

Kelly Thiebaud

Steve Burton and Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Well, it looks like Kelly Thiebaud is making her way back to General Hospital sometime in July. Thiebaud was last seen on the soap in 2023 portraying Dr. Britt Wesbourne, who was murdered then, thanks to Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and her toxic hook.

As of publication, there’s no word as to whether or not Theibaud will be reviving the good doc, or if she’ll be debuting as a completely different character. What we do know, thanks to TV Insider, is that General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini stated of Thiebaud’s return, "We have some great twists and turns planned for her character."

We tend to hope Britt is somehow returning from the dead, as it would be nice to see her finish what she started romantically with Jason (Steve Burton). Their dynamic was intriguing to watch, but it can be classified as “failure to launch.”

Who's leaving General Hospital

Check out who's leaving Port Charles.

Jonathan Jackson

Jonathan Jackson, General Hosptial (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Sadly, it looks like Jackson is parting ways with General Hospital and the role of Lucky again during the week of June 9, 2025.

In this latest stint, Jackson’s Lucky arrived back on the scene on August 23, 2024, where there were high hopes he’d be the answer to Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) failing health. However, even after it turned out he couldn’t be a donor match for his sister at the time, he stuck around Port Charles, rekindling things with Elizabeth and being a present father for Aiden (Colin Cassidy). While it initially appeared as if the trio would become solidified as a happy family, with Lucky and Elizabeth remarrying, during the episode on June 5, 2025, Elizabeth rejected his proposal as it became clear he wouldn’t be happy if he stayed in Port Charles. Lucky now heads out of town in search of his next great adventure.

Jackson shared with TV Insider that his decision to leave the show this go-around was largely due to the burdensome commute he had to make from his home in Tennessee to the General Hospital set in California.