The Young and the Restless exits and arrivals — all the latest cast changes

Excuse the pun, but it’s never "restless" in The Young and the Restless as storylines play out and casting shakeups continue to keep viewers intrigued with everything that happens in Genoa City.

After 50 years on the air, longtime viewers know the show has been a revolving door to some iconic, and in some cases explosive, characters that have shaped its legacy.

We can rattle the names of characters such as Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), John Abbott (Jerry Douglass), Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton), and The Young and the Restless audience should instantly be able to remember some great storylines in the soap’s history.

While fans continue to rely on the likes of Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Jack (Peter Bergman) to provide a sense of stability on the show, having been with the soap for decades, all of the major players do their part in propelling The Young and the Restless into the future. This is why it's always important to keep up with the comings and goings of cast members on the show.

Take a look at the list of Young and the Restless casting arrivals and exits.

Who's coming to The Young and the Restless?

Here’s who you can look forward to seeing in Genoa City.

Reylynn Caster

Reylynn Caster, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

During the week of May 29, Reylynn Caster reprises her role as Faith Newman, the daughter of Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Viewers will recall that the Newman heiress was last seen on the show back in 2022 saying her goodbyes to her family as she headed off to college.

Caster took to Twitter on May 25 to announce her return stating, "Surprise! So happy to be back <3 you guys are not ready for what is to come."

Surprise! So happy to be back <3 you guys are not ready for what is to come https://t.co/O7mLEutGXtMay 26, 2023 See more

It’s worth noting her return coincides with Cameron Kirsten’s (Linden Ashby).

Cameron Kirsten

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Linden Ashby reprised his role as Cameron Kirsten on May 26. Back in 2003, Cameron was introduced via a meeting with Sharon in Denver. Despite the two sharing an initial mutual attraction, Cameron grew to be obsessed with her and became a deadly nemesis to the former Mrs. Newman.

When she escaped his clutches in Denver, she returned to Genoa City only to have him follow her home and torment her. He eventually blackmailed her to meet him at a motel on New Year’s Eve, but she wound up knocking him unconscious with a champagne bottle; although, she thought she killed him at the time.

Once he awoke, he launched a plan to drive Sharon mad by pretending to be a ghost that was haunting her. Additionally, he framed her for the murder of Cassie and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) father.

After Cameron finally revealed to Sharon that he wasn’t dead and that he could help her avoid going to prison for homicide, she reluctantly boarded a plane to leave town with him. Thankfully for her, Nick was hiding on the plane and came to her rescue when Cameron again began to attack her. The villain's story wrapped in 2004 when Cameron was hauled off to prison.

By the way, looking at Ashby’s Twitter, he may have offered a hint back in March of his return when he showed up with Susan Walters, who plays Diane, as her date at The Young and The Restless’ 50th Anniversary Party. Yes, the two are married, but it’s very interesting.

Celebrating 50 years of ⁦@youngrestlescbs⁩ with my favorite date in the world! pic.twitter.com/WdTTu8eAI8March 19, 2023 See more

Who's leaving The Young and the Restless

Jeremy Stark

James Hyde, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

James Hyde’s Jeremy Stark arrived in Genoa City as a mischievous business associate of Diane back in the fall of 2022. He attempted to blackmail Diane, but thankfully for her, Jack and Kyle (Michael Mealor) foiled his plans, which coincidentally got him arrested.

Upon his release, Jeremy sought out revenge and worked with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to frame Diane for Phyllis’ “murder.” However, Jeremy quickly and violently turned on Phyllis, who wound up killing him in self-defense.

Fans said goodbye to Jeremey and Hyde on April 17.