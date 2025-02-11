The Bold and the Beautiful exits and arrivals: all the latest casting changes

The Bold and the Beautiful has been serving up high fashion and lots of drama to fans for close to four decades, and it's not showing any signs of slowing down any time soon.

Two members of the cast, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang, have been with the show since its premiere. Over the years, actors have come and gone, and in keeping with soap opera traditions many roles have been recast to keep the stories (and the actors) fresh.

At the moment, the current cast list includes the aforementioned McCook (Eric Forrester) and Lang (Brooke Logan), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), Heather Tom (Katie Logan), Jennifer Gareis (Donna Logan), Tanner Novlan (John Finnegan), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Annika Noelle (Hope Logan), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter), Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe), Naomi Matsuda (Li Finnegan), Delon De Metz (Zende Forrester), Crew Morrow (Will Spencer), Laneya Grace (Electra Forrester), Lisa Yamada (Luna Nozawa) and Romy Park (Poppy Nozawa).

Every now and then, fresh faces pop up on the show as a new story begins, just as some characters fade away as their story ends. We've gathered up all of the exits and arrivals from The Bold and the Beautiful below.

Who's coming to The Bold and the Beautiful

See who's coming to Forrester Creations

Ashleigh Brewer

Ashleigh Brewer, who plays Ivy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, will be back on the show during the week of February 10 as Ivy's jewelry line launches at Forrester Creations. Though Ivy (and her niece Electra) decided to stay in LA after Carter welcomed her jewelry line, Brewer wasn't added to the updated opening credits at the start of the year, so it looks like Ivy's presence on the show won't be on a regular basis.

Murielle Hillaire

Murielle Hillaire's Daphne Rose, the "best nose in Paris," arrived at Forrester Creations without an appointment and ended up taking the management team by storm with her sultry fragrance, "Forrester." Little did Carter and Hope know, Daphne is Steffy's friend and she's there to help Steffy get the company back. We don't know how long Daphne will be sticking around Forrester Creations, but she just signed a contract with Carter so we know she'll be around for a while.

Ted King

We had a brief Jack Finnegan sighting in Summer 2024 as Luna kicked off her murder spree. He was in the audience on the night of Tom Starr's murder along with his estranged wife, Li. Ted King returned to the show in January 2025 when Li called upon him to take a paternity test to determine the identity of Luna's father. Li suspected that Jack and Poppy had an affair, but when the results revealed that he wasn't Luna's father it turned Li's world upside down. We don't know how much we'll see Jack in the coming weeks but given that Finn is about to reveal the shocking truth about Luna, we have a feeling Jack will be there to help his son deal with the fallout.

Who's leaving The Bold and the Beautiful

Here's who is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful.

Matthew Atkinson

We don't have official confirmation that Matthew Atkinson has left The Bold and the Beautiful, but he no longer appears in the soap's opening credits, leading many fans to wonder if we've seen the last of Thomas Forrester, at least, for now. Thomas sailed off into the moonlight with his bride to be, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), as they prepared for their Parisian wedding. Now that Hope and Carter are an item, it makes sense that Thomas might need some time away from the show to regroup but we have to think that he'll be called back in at some point as his family struggles to regain control of Forrester Creations.

Joshua Hoffman

Similar to Matthew Atkinson's situation, we don't have official word on RJ Forrester's future on The Bold and the Beautiful, but we do know that Joshua Hoffman has disappeared from the opening credits. RJ was a huge part of Luna's story before she turned into a double murderer; now that she's on house arrest and pining after Will Spencer, he's been cast aside. However, it would be fun to have him return while his family struggles to deal with the changes at Forrester Creations given that RJ is the son of Ridge, the former CEO, and Brooke, the new CEO.