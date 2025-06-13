The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of June 16: Nick's back, and Luna ambushes Hayes

Jack Wagner is back as Nick Marone, and there's no doubt that Nick's return is about to stir things up around Forrester Creations. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 16.

Well, as soon as Luna (Lisa Yamada) spotted little Hayes, there was no doubt that her game plan changed. Instead of gunning down Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Luna seems to be focused on using the impressionable youngster in her plan to win Finn's (Tanner Novlan) affection...but she needs to be aware that it didn't work for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

We also know that Steffy is very aware of the danger she's in, but she's not going to let Luna dictate how she lives her life.

And Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) ended the week feeling bad that her relationship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) hasn't been repaired. However, things are looking up as we look ahead to next week.

Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:

#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/We45j2sfUOJune 13, 2025

First things first, Jack Wagner is back as Nick Marone and Brooke is shocked to see him. We don't know why he's back, but there he is and suddenly things are looking up for Brooke.

Ridge isn't pleased to see Nick, as he tells Taylor (Rebecca Budig) that he just doesn't like him and that's not going to change any time soon.

Steffy tells her mother that she's worried about Finn because all he's doing is thinking about protecting their family. Of course, as she says this, we see someone is spying on her as she sits outside with Hayes.

And that brings us to the end of the preview, where Luna finds Hayes and tells him she has something for him.

This is shaping up to be a huge week for The Bold and the Beautiful as Brooke's love life takes a turn and Steffy and Finn face an enormous threat to their family.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.