Beyond the Gates spoilers week of June 16-20

There's always plenty of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 16-20.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16

"Vanessa plays a high-stakes game with Joey. Ashley and Derek’s relationship status changes. Martin’s past comes rushing back. Naomi confides in Andre."

Tuesday, June 17

"Vanessa comes to terms with what she’s willing, or…not willing, to sacrifice for Doug. Smitty urges Martin to seek treatment for his hallucinations. Dani and Andre make a stunning confession."

Wednesday, June 18

"Andre gives Ted relationship advice. Chelsea and Madison take a big step in their relationship. Bill’s recovery leaves Hayley with more questions than answers."

Thursday, June 19

"Kat has high expectations for Tomas. Naomi vows to help June recover her most cherished possession. Smitty’s investigation threatens to expose secrets."

Friday, June 20

"Vernon takes matters into his own hands. Vanessa leans into her new partnership with Joey. Nicole has life-changing news for Ted."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9: "Nicole questions Eva’s motives and Kat takes matters into her own hands. The women in Bill’s life rally around him."

Tuesday, June 10: "Chelsea and Madison connect, Vernon calms a nervous Naomi, and Dani’s feelings for her ex complicate things with her new boo."

Wednesday, June 11: "Anita updates Vernon on the Articulettes. Elsewhere, Madison supports Chelsea through Bill’s recovery."

Thursday, June 12: "Kat sets a trap for Leslie. Smitty’s new assignment could spell trouble for Martin. Ted has a surprising offer for Eva."

Friday, June 13: "Martin’s past haunts his present, Ashley fears Derek’s intentions, and Chelsea’s new romance challenges her emotionally."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.