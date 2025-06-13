Days of Our Lives spoilers week of June 16-20

There a lot happening in Salem this week, including Stephen Nichols celebrating 40 years as Steve "Patch" Johnson. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of June 16-20.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of June 16

The Young and the Restless spoilers week of June 16-20

General Hospital spoilers week of June 16-20

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of June 16-20

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 16-20

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of June 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16: Stephen Nichols' 40th anniversary

"Steve reminisces with his family and friends. Stephanie reassures an anxious Alex. Jennifer surprises Jack. Philip catches Xander in his hospital room"

Tuesday, June 17

"Gabi makes Javi an offer. Doug III asks Leo for help. Chad apologizes to Cat. Tate and Holly reflect."

Wednesday, June 18

"Bo and Hope make plans for the future. Pivotal moments in the lives of young Tom and Alice Horton are revealed."

Thursday, June 19

"Xander makes his intentions clear to Sarah. Philip sticks to his story. Belle comforts Marlena. Chanel leans on Paulina. EJ is straightforward with Johnny."

Friday, June 20

"Brady fills EJ in on what he’s learned. Chanel opens up to Abe and Paulina. Marlena sees Sarah for a check-up. Holly, Tate, Aaron, and Sophia share their last moments as high schoolers."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of June 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9

"Salem prepares to say goodbye to John Black. Steve gives Kayla big news. Brady comforts Rachel. Ari shares a secret with Tate. Roman reassures a worried Eric."

Tuesday, June 10

"John’s funeral service begins. Chanel asks Tate about the adoption. Rachel becomes increasingly upset. Bo and Hope continue to reconnect."

Wednesday, June 11

"John’s funeral service continues. Bo defies doctor’s orders. Johnny expresses his fear to Chanel. Shawn comforts Belle."

Thursday, June 12

"Marlena and John’s friends reminisce at John’s wake. Bo asks Steve to change his mind. Jack mourns and pays his respects to Abigail. Julie, Jennifer and Hope catch up."

Friday, June 13

"Kate sits vigil at Philip’s bedside. Sarah and Xander clash over Victoria. Shawn apologizes to Jada. Belle admits a hard truth to EJ. Stephanie and Alex enjoy some romance."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.