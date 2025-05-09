Days of Our Lives spoilers week of May 12-16

There's lots of drama coming up in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May 12-16.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of May 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12

"Philip takes matters into his own hands. Kristen and Brady exchange barbs. Roman and Kate come clean to each other. Johnny apologizes to Chanel. Holly encourages Doug III."

Tuesday, May 13

"Paulina puts Johnny on notice. Roman confides in Kate. Philip moves forward with his plan. Cat sees EJ in a new light. Sarah presses Xander about his interest in the hospital."

Wednesday, May 14

"Rachel celebrates her birthday with Brady and Kristen. Xander asks Kayla for a favor. Gabi and Alex go on their date. Philip asks Kevin about his work."

Thursday, May 15

"Shawn and Steve attempt a break-in. Marlena and Kayla commiserate. Stephanie considers Alex’s offer. Xander expresses his feelings to Philip. Tate and Sophia celebrate her birthday."

Friday, May 16

"Marlena and Susan’s breakfast is interrupted by EJ. Kayla, Steve, and Shawn work to uncover a mystery. Sarah demands Xander to be honest. Philip and Kevin panic."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of May 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5

"Steve and Shawn commit to a plan. Chanel rips into EJ. Chad tries to get Cat to reconsider. Marlena offers Johnny words of advice."

Tuesday, May 6

"Tate tries to cheer up Sophia. Doug III ignores Holly. Shawn questions Jada. Gabi loses her cool."

Wednesday, May 7

"EJ reveals his intentions to Dr. Jeffrey Russell. Kayla finds a way to accomplish two goals. Belle and Shawn bond. Alex shares a discovery with Xander."

Thursday, May 8

"Kayla declines EJ’s offer. Abe consoles an upset Chanel. Cat gives Chad a free pass. Marlena tries to help Johnny. Xander and Sarah prepare for vacation."

Friday, May 9

"Xander and Sarah’s vacation plans are derailed. Chad and Cat comfort Felicity. EJ vows to protect Johnny. Alex lays on the charm with Stephanie. Javi opens up to Leo."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.