Days of Our Lives spoilers week of May 26-30

There's lots of drama coming up in Salem this week as May comes to an end. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May 26-30.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of May 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 26

"Kayla works to save John. Brady, Belle, and Paul sit vigil with Marlena. Steve deems John a hero. Sarah throws herself into work. Maggie tears into Xander."

Tuesday, May 27

"Gabi and JJ search for Ari. Doug III asks Leo for help. Chanel consoles Johnny. Sophia begins the adoption process with Melinda."

Wednesday, May 28

"Belle questions Alex. Kate confides in Roman. Johnny runs from his problems. Carrie arrives in Salem to see Marlena and John."

Thursday, May 29

"Maggie confides in Julie. Belle updates Jada. Kristen refuses Brady’s request. Xander and EJ wait for the board vote results."

Friday, May 30

"Will reunites with Marlena. Johnny feels isolated. Kristen confronts EJ. Brady, Belle, Paul, and Eric all take turns at John’s bedside."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of May 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 19

"Stephanie asks Alex to stand down. Shawn and Steve search for the cure to save Bo. Maggie questions Xander. Kate finds Philip."

Tuesday, May 20

"Ari Horton arrives in Salem. Gabi and JJ renew an argument. Javi vents to Leo. EJ asks Paulina for help. Shawn opens up to Belle."

Wednesday, May 21

"Sarah confronts Xander. Alex and Brady fear the worst. Stephanie gently warns Cat. Paulina surprises Chanel and Johnny."

Thursday, May 22

"Holly helps Doug. Gabi and Marlena celebrate Ari’s birthday. Steve and Shawn call for backup."

Friday, May 23

"Ciara comforts Hope as they prepare to say goodbye to Bo. Kayla fills Marlena in on the mission. Julie prays for a miracle."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.