The Young and the Restless spoilers week of May 26-30

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week as May comes to an end. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 26-30.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 26

"Phyllis puts Amanda in a difficult position, Billy makes a promise to Sally, and Holden shares a secret with Claire."

Tuesday, May 27

"Victor and Adam retaliate against Billy, Lily demands answers from Amanda, and Lauren worries about Michael’s decision making."

Wednesday, May 28

"Nikki receives a special gift from Victor, Kyle and Claire put their plan in motion, and Traci returns home."

Thursday, May 29

"Ashley shares surprising news with Jack, Phyllis confides in Daniel, and Amanda is forced to make a tough decision."

Friday, May 30

"Family and friends gather to celebrate Nikki, Lily stands her ground, and Dumas sends a cryptic message to Genoa City."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 19 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 19: "Billy grills Amanda for intel, Phyllis calls in a favor, and Damian and Lily discuss their trust issues."

Tuesday, May 20: "Victor is skeptical of Claire’s proposal, Victoria makes a decision about her relationship with Cole, and Holden quizzes Kyle about his past with Audra."

Wednesday, May 21: "Victor surprises Nikki with a romantic evening, Michael distracts Lauren from their problems, and Jack helps Diane find her place with the Abbotts."

Thursday, May 22: "Abby is bothered by Amanda’s return, Audra is forced to defend her actions, and Damian accepts an intriguing offer."

Friday, May 23: "Victor gives Michael a dire warning, Lauren worries about her marriage, and Diane worries about Kyle’s decision making."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.